Vitamin D Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Malnutrition Cases Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin D Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vitamin D therapy market is expected to grow from $2.34 billion in 2022 to $2.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The vitamin D therapy market is expected to grow to $4.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

An increased prevalence of malnutrition cases is expected to propel the growth of the vitamin D therapy market going forward. Malnutrition refers to deficiencies or excesses in nutrient intake, imbalances of essential nutrients, or impaired nutrient utilization. Vitamin D deficiency is highly prevalent in the population of malnourished inpatients and is negatively associated with long-term mortality, particularly when patients are not receiving vitamin D treatment.

Thus, the increased prevalence of malnutrition cases creates demand for vitamin D therapy. For instance, in June 2021, according to an article by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency working to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable, around 1.9 billion adults are overweight or obese, while 462 million are underweight globally in 2020, And around 149 million children under 5 were estimated to be stunted, 45 million were estimated to be wasted, and 38.9 million were overweight or obese. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of malnutrition cases is driving the growth of the vitamin D therapy market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the vitamin D therapy market. Major companies operating in the vitamin D therapy market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, DSM Pharma Solutions, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, launched a new vitamin D3 powder. Vitamin D3 is associated with bone and muscle health and plays a role in supporting healthy immune function.

Getting sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can be challenging due to limited food sources and a person's direct exposure to sunlight. Even with an intake of traditional vitamin D supplements like D3 or fortified foods, it can still take several months to achieve healthy vitamin D levels in the bloodstream, the company argues. Vitamin D3 is associated with bone and muscle health and plays a role in supporting healthy immune function.



North America was the largest region in the vitamin D therapy market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vitamin D therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the vitamin D therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Administration: Oral; Parenteral

2) By Purchasing: OTC Drugs; Prescription Grugs

3) By Age Group: Children; Adults; Senior Adults

4) By Application: Osteoporosis; Rickets; Skin Diseases; Muscle Weakness; Autoimmune Disorders



Companies Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories; Sanofi SA; Glaxo Smith Kline; Pfizer Inc.; Merck and Co. Inc.



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



