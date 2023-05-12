Global Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 11745.5 Million By 2030, With 8.24% CAGR: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market By Machine Type (Hot Air Oven With Stretching Unit, Extruder With “T” Die, Inverter Cheese Winder, And Take Up Nip Roll Withholding Unit), By Output Capacity (700 G/Hr, 451–700 Kg/Hr, 151–450 Kg/Hr, And 80–150 Kg/Hr), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 6312.2 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11745.5 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Raffia Tape Stretching Line? How big is the Raffia Tape Stretching Line Industry?

Report Overview:

Raffia tape stretching line is a machine for making raffia tape, which are polypropylene ribbons that are thin and flat. The machine extends and tempers the tapes to work on their solidarity and sturdiness, bringing about an item that is great for use in the development, bundling, and horticulture ventures.

This machine comprises a few parts, including a take-up unit, a preheating unit, an extending unit, and a winding unit.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6312.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11745.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.24% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Starlinger & Co. Gesellschaft m.b.H., Polystar Machinery Co., Ltd., Bandera Luigi Costruzioni Meccaniche S.p.A., Hengyang Huayi Machinery Co., Ltd., Ruian Xinye Packaging Machine Co., Ltd., Kung Hsing Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianfeng Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Qingdao Leader Machinery Co., Ltd., SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH, Lohia Corp Limited, J P Industries, Windmöller & Hölscher KG, Chyi Yang Industrial Co., Ltd., Jinhu Group. Key Segment By Machine Type, By Output Capacity, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Global Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market: Growth Factors

The cycle includes taking care of the polypropylene material through the machine, which extends the material to the ideal width and thickness. The finished product is wound onto a spool or roll after that. Manufacturers who want to produce high-quality raffia tapes with consistent properties and excellent performance need the raffia tape stretching line.

The increasing demand for polypropylene-based products in construction, packaging, and agriculture is driving the global raffia tape stretching line market. Manufacturers are able to expand their product lines and enter new markets thanks to the machine’s capacity to produce strong, long-lasting, high-quality raffia tapes that meet industry standards.

The industry’s development of cutting-edge technologies and automation is also contributing to the expansion of the market. However, many manufacturers continue to face difficulties due to the high initial costs of purchasing and operating the machine. Furthermore, the natural effect of creating and discarding plastic-based items is a developing concern, prompting expanded interest for eco-accommodating other options. The raffia tape stretching line industry’s continued expansion and success will depend on overcoming these obstacles and implementing environmentally friendly manufacturing methods.

Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global raffia tape stretching line market is segmented based on machine type, output capacity, and region.

Based on machine type, the global raffia tape stretching line market is segmented into hot air oven with stretching unit, extruder with “T” die, inverter cheese winder, and take up nip roll withholding unit. The extruder with “T” die segment is predicted to cite the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the remarkable surge in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products in numerous industries across the globe. Besides, the intrinsic ability of extruder with “T” die to create good quality raffia tapes with adequate thickness and width further drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on output capacity, the global market is segmented into 700 g/hr, 451–700 kg/hr, 151–450 kg/hr, and 80–150 kg/hr. The 151–450 kg/hr segment held the fastest CAGR in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The rising demand for raffia tapes in a variety of sectors, including packaging, agriculture, and construction, is the primary driver of this expansion.

The capacity of machines in this section to deliver an enormous volume of raffia tapes in a more limited time span is a key element adding to its development. The 151-450 kg/hr segment’s expansion is anticipated to be further accelerated by the availability of advanced machines with increased production capacities and efficiency. Manufacturers will likely be able to meet the rising demand for raffia tapes in a cost-effective manner through this market segment.

The global Raffia Tape Stretching Line market is segmented as follows:

By Machine Type

Hot Air Oven with Stretching Unit

Extruder With “T” Die

Inverter Cheese Winder

Take Up Nip Roll Withholding Unit

By Output Capacity

700 g/hr, 451–700 kg/hr

151–450 kg/hr

80–150 kg/hr

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Raffia Tape Stretching Line market include –

Starlinger & Co. Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Polystar Machinery Co. Ltd.

Bandera Luigi Costruzioni Meccaniche S.p.A.

Hengyang Huayi Machinery Co. Ltd.

Ruian Xinye Packaging Machine Co. Ltd.

Kung Hsing Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Tianfeng Plastic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Leader Machinery Co. Ltd.

SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH

Lohia Corp Limited

J P Industries

Windmöller & Hölscher KG

Chyi Yang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Jinhu Group.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Raffia Tape Stretching Line market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.24% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Raffia Tape Stretching Line market size was valued at around US$ 6312.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 11745.5 million by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

Based on output capacity segmentation, 51–450 kg/hr was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on machine type segmentation, an extruder with “T” die was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Raffia Tape Stretching Line industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Raffia Tape Stretching Line Industry?

What segments does the Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Raffia Tape Stretching Line Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Machine Type, By Output Capacity, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating raffia tape stretching line market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The growth is driven by several factors including increasing demand for raffia tapes in the construction, agriculture, and packaging industries. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development projects in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are driving the demand for raffia ribbons. The increasing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods is also expected to boost the adoption of raffia tape stretching lines in the region. In addition, availability of cheap labor, favorable government policies, and the presence of several key players in the region further fuel the growth of the raffia tape industry market in the Asia Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2019 Starlinger launched recoSTAR PET, a new advanced ribbon stretching machine. The machine can produce high-quality raffia ribbons from recycled PET material, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable option for manufacturers.

In 2020, Lohia Corp launched a new raffia ribbon drafting line, Optima-1050. It is capable of producing up to 1,000 kg/h of raffia ribbon with a maximum width of 1,050 mm. The machine is designed for high efficiency, low power consumption and easy maintenance, making it an attractive choice for manufacturers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is raffia tape stretching line?

Which key factors will influence raffia tape stretching line market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the raffia tape stretching line market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the raffia tape stretching line market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the raffia tape stretching line market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the raffia tape stretching line market growth?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

