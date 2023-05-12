Microelectronic Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 9.1% Annually Through 2027

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectronic Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microelectronic medical implants market is expected to grow from $37.62 billion in 2022 to $41.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The microelectronic medical implants market is expected to grow to $58.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The rising prevalence of hearing impairments is expected to boost the microelectronic medical implants market going forward. Hearing impairment is the inability to hear as well as someone with normal hearing, defined as hearing thresholds of 20 dB or better in both ears. Microelectronic medical implants can improve hearing in people with severe hearing loss who are no longer helped by using hearing aids; hence, they will boost the microelectronic medical implants market.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization responsible for providing leadership on global health matters, in 2021, it is expected that by 2050, approximately 2.5 billion individuals will have some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 millions of them will need hearing rehabilitation. Therefore, the rising prevalence of hearing impairments is driving the growth of the microelectronic medical implant market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the microelectronic medical implant market. Major companies operating in the microelectronic medical implants market are developing advanced technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in October 2020, Medtronic Plc., an Ireland-based provider of medical technology, services, and solutions, launched the Adaptix Interbody System based on Titan nanoLOCK surface technology. Adaptix Interbody System is the first navigated Titanium implant mirrored after the veteran Capstone Spinal System, touts improved features for increased strength, subsidence resistance, data-backed bone growth, and easy insertion.



In May 2021, Medtronic Plc., an Ireland-based medical technology, services, and solutions, acquired Intersect ENT for an undisclosed sum. By acquiring Intersect ENT, Medtronic has access to PROPEL and SINUVA, two distinctive bioabsorbable, steroid-eluting implants for sinus patients.

This acquisition aligns with Medtronic's strong commitment to strategic portfolio management and capital deployment rigorous methods to increase the company's weighted average market growth rate by carefully deploying resources to support innovation in quickly expanding areas. Intersect ENT is a US-based medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions.



North America was the largest region in the microelectronic medical implants market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the microelectronic medical implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the microelectronic medical implants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Product: Neurostimulators; Drug Infusion Pumps; Pacemakers; Defibrillators; Spinal Fusion Stimulators; Implantable Drug Pumps; Hearing Implants; Eye Implants; Ocular Implants; Other Products

2) By Technology: Radiofrequency; Sensors; Other Technologies

3) By Material: Metals; Titanium; Stainless Steel; Platinum; Gold Brazed Alloys; Polymers; Ceramics; Other Materials

4) By Application: Cardiology; Neurology; Ophthalmology; Oncology; Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $58.56 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

