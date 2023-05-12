Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Report (2023 to 2031) – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, and Fujifilm Holdings

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for stem cell manufacturing in 2022 to be worth US$ 12.58 billion, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 9.3% to reach US$ 27.98 billion by 2031.

The global market for stem cell manufacturing was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Stem cells have the potential to fundamentally alter medicine and regenerative therapies due to their extraordinary ability to differentiate in a wide variety of specialized cell types. Stem cells can treat various illnesses and ailments and can be obtained from many sources.

Key Takeaways:

• The rising adoption of regenerative medicine is driving the market revenue share.

• Rising advancements in stem cell production are driving the demand for derived therapeutics.

• Collaboration among top market players is creating a strong product pipeline.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 12.58 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 27.98 billion CAGR 9.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market:

• In January 2022, PeproTech, Inc. (US) was purchased by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for USD 1,850 million in cash. Recombinant proteins are produced and employed in the development of gene therapies as well as other cell culture-related applications.

Competitive Landscape

A list of prominent players operating in the global market for stem cell manufacturing includes:

Lonza Group AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Millipore

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global stem cell manufacturing market revenue is driven by increasing demand for regenerative medicine, advancements in stem cell research, increasing government funding, and technological advancements.

However, due to the several regulatory challenges faced, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on the product, the global stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. Due to the rising demand for stem cell treatments and rising chronic disease prevalence, the stem cell lines segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into research applications, clinical applications, and cell & tissue banking applications. The clinical application segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the growing number of stem cell therapy clinical trials and research projects, with promising outcomes in treating problems like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to an established healthcare infrastructure, there are more government initiatives, and there are more investments being made in R&D activities, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Consumables Instruments Cell Sorters Bioreactors and Incubators Other Instruments Stem Cell Lines Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Hematopoietic Stem Cells (HSC) Embryonic Stem Cells (ESC) Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) Neural Stem Cells (NSC) Multipotent Adult Progenitor Stem Cells GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Research Application Drug Discovery and Development Life Science Research Clinical Application Autologous Stem Cell Therapy Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy Cell & Tissue Banking Applications GLOBAL STEM CELL MANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Research and Academic Institutes Hospitals & Surgical Centers Cell & Tissue Banks Others

