Global PDF Editor Software Market Report 2023-2030: Transition to Paperless Workflows Drives Adoption

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PDF Editor Software Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PDF editor software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The transition to paperless workflows, the need for electronic documents, and the necessity for software that can handle document security and compliance are all driving development in the PDF editor market.

Several governmental and commercial entities use this software to process and modify documents. It is also a valuable resource for individuals since it can be used to sign online documents and upload them to any government or private website. Governments are likewise moving towards digitalization and requesting online processing of any form of personal paperwork. As a result of these factors, the market is predicted to expand considerably over the forecast period.



Segmental Outlook



The global PDF editor software market is segmented by type and end users. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into web-based and on-premise. Based on end users, the market is bifurcated into SMEs (small and medium enterprises), large enterprises, and individuals.

Among types, the web-based PDF editing software segment is expected to account for the largest market share.

Web-based PDF editing software, also known as cloud-based software, allows users to access the software through a web browser, without the need to install any software on their local computer.

This type of software offers advantages such as accessibility from any device with an internet connection, automatic updates, and the ability to collaborate on documents in real-time. These benefits make web-based PDF editing software popular among businesses with remote or distributed teams.



The SMEs Segment Holds a Prominent Share in the Global PDF Editor Software Market



Based on end users, the market is bifurcated into SMEs (small and medium enterprises), large enterprises, and individuals. Among these, SMEs are likely to use PDF editing software the most. This is because many businesses rely on PDF documents for a variety of purposes, such as contracts, invoices, and marketing materials.

PDF editing software allows businesses to create, edit, and share these documents easily and efficiently. Large enterprises also use PDF editing software extensively, especially those that deal with large volumes of documents. However, they may have their own in-house software solutions or more complex workflows that involve multiple software tools. Owing to this, the SMEs segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The global PDF editor software market is segmented based on geography, including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement.

Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest market share, followed by the Middle East and Africanmarkets. The growth of the PDF editing software market in the Middle East and Africa can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the increasing adoption of technology, a need for greater efficiency, growth in the education sector, and a shift towards remote work.



The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Global PDF Editor Software Market



The key driver of the market in this region is the growth of SMEs. According to Development Asia, an initiative by the Asian Development Bank, SMEs play a significant role in stimulating economic activity throughout Asia and the Pacific. In many nations, they accounted for more than 90.0% of enterprises, 60.0% to 70.0% of employment, and more than 50.0% of production by 2021. Additionally, the increasing adoption of technology across the region, the growing education sector, and the adoption of digital solutions by governments and regulatory bodies are some other factors assisting the market's growth. Besides, COVID-19 also increased the use of digital solutions in the education sector as well as in the corporate sector.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global PDF editor software market include Adobe Inc., Nitro Software Inc., Foxit Software Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., and others. These companies are considerably contributing to the market's growth through the adoption of various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, investments, and new product launches to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in October 2022, Firefox updated its browser with the Firefox 106 release. This version of Firefox allows users to edit and mark up PDF files, including the ability to add text, signatures, drawings, and check boxes. To make any necessary adjustments, users can simply open a PDF file in Firefox and use the markup options located in the upper right-hand corner of the interface. Users can either fill out existing fields or add a text box for additional comments, or even ink a signature. In addition, users have the option to set Firefox as their default PDF browser.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Segmentation



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABBYY

Apryse Systems Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Foxit Software Inc.

Informer Technologies, Inc.

Code Industry Ltd.

Nitro Software, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Avanquest Software

Qoppa Software

SejdaBV

SmallpdfAG

Soda

Tracker Software Products

Wondershare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i07lu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.