Global Online Dating Services Market Report 2023-2027: Growing Acceptance and Adoption of Online Dating Boosts Sector

The publisher has been monitoring the online dating services market and is forecast to grow by USD 2741.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.



This report on the online dating services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing acceptance and adoption of online dating, increasing use of mobile dating apps, and increased marketing and advertising.



The online dating services market is segmented as below:

By Type

Marriage

Casual

Socialize

By End-user

Subscription

Advertising

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growth of niche online dating services as one of the prime reasons driving the online dating services market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of virtual dating and integration with social media will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the online dating services market covers the following areas:

Online dating services market sizing

Online dating services market forecast

Online dating services market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3Fun

Badoo

Bumble Inc.

Coffee Meets Bagel

Cupid Media Pty Ltd.

eHarmony Inc.

Elitemate.com LLC

Feeld

Grindr Inc.

HAPPN

HER

Lex

Love Group Global Ltd.

Match Group

Open

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

RSVP.COM.AU Pty Ltd.

Spark Networks SE

Tastebuds Media Ltd.

Truly Madly

