2023 BILD Awards celebrate home building excellence in the GTA

Toronto, ON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized excellence in the design, construction, marketing and sales of new homes in the GTA at its 2023 BILD Awards, held on May 11.

BILD presented 47 awards in the categories of architecture, design, marketing, people and sales, and in the prestigious Pinnacle category. A group of 40 expert judges from across North America determined the winners from 990 submitted entries.

“The BILD Awards finalists and winners exemplify excellence and innovation as they bring the GTA’s new communities to life,” said Dave Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The BILD Awards are an opportunity to celebrate these dynamic companies and remarkable people shaping our region.”

Silvio De Gasperis, President & CEO of the TACC Group of Companies, received BILD’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It is the highest honour BILD can present to a member, recognizing those who have dedicated a lifetime to the association and the industry and demonstrated significant leadership and commitment to the greater good.

Mr. De Gasperis takes pride in developing communities where families can thrive and make lasting memories. His professionalism, leadership, strong work ethic and passion are evident in each of the TACC Group’s projects.

He has served on several not-for-profit and public boards, and his philanthropy has benefited many local charities and vital institutions and organizations, such as Toronto General Hospital, Sunnybrook Hospital, Markham Stouffville Hospital, Sick Kids, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Mackenzie Health Foundation, as well as hospices and food banks.

The Daniels Corporation was named Home Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, while Great Gulf received the title of Home Builder of the Year, Low-Rise. The category recognizes builders who set the standard for the rest of the industry through their professionalism and dedication to excellence. A key component of the judging process is a customer satisfaction survey, which ensures that the end-user’s experience is factored into the award criteria. Great Gulf also received the award for Best International Project of the Year, for the La Clara condominium development in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tridel took home the title of Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, the 12th time since 2010 that the company has earned a Green Builder of the Year Award. Tridel’s Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village in Mississauga received the People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by the public.

Minto Communities was named Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise, and also received Project of the Year, Low-Rise, for The Heights of Harmony, a development in Oshawa. The award for Project of the Year, Mid/High-Rise, went to Collecdev, for Cielo Condos in Toronto.

Waterworks, a condominium development in Toronto, by MOD Developments and Woodcliffe Landmark Properties, won in the category of Best Community, Built, while Clockwork, a condominium development in Oakville by Mattamy Homes, was named Best New Community, Planned/Under Development.

For a full list of BILD Awards winners, visit www.bildawards.com.

With 1,200 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides more than 269,000 jobs in the region and $37.7 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

-30-

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact Justin Sherwood at jsherwood@bildgta.ca or 416-371-6005.