embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) have declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2023.

About embecta

embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.