Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of SaaS-Based Solutions Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global network monitoring market is expected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2022 to $2.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The network monitoring market is expected to grow to $3.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The network monitoring market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides network monitoring market statistics, including network monitoring industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a network monitoring market share, detailed network monitoring market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the network monitoring industry. This network monitoring market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions is expected to propel the growth of the network monitoring market going forward. Software as a service is a method of software distribution where a cloud provider hosts programs and makes them accessible to customers online. SaaS network monitoring enhances visibility, awareness, and the capacity to handle issues without relying on a service provider's help desk by providing real-time data directly from the user's browser.

Network monitoring is a cloud-based SaaS infrastructure monitoring service that refers to the gathering, storage, and analysis of network performance monitoring data in a SaaS repository as opposed to conventional physical or virtual appliances. For instance, in September 2021, according to the 2021 State of SaaSOps Report shared by BetterCloud, a US-based independent software vendor, the uptake of SaaS continued unabated. Organizations utilized 110 apps on average in 2021, up from 80 apps on average the previous year, a 38% rise. SaaS app consumption has increased by over seven times since 2017 and nearly 14 times since 2015. Therefore, the rising popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions is driving the demand for the network monitoring market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the network monitoring market going forward. Major companies operating in the network monitoring market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Netscout, a US-based provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, launched nGeniusONE, a smart edge network monitoring platform for end-user insights. With complete visibility into infrastructure, dependencies, and applications, nGeniusONE provides a platform for monitoring and service assurance. Network traffic data may be continuously monitored and analyzed with the help of the instrument, which makes use of adaptive service intelligence technology. The new approach blends artificial transaction testing with smart data analytics to provide end-user support and visibility. Any network or application, regardless of the user's location, can receive this information from Netscout.



In December 2021, Broadcom Inc., a US-based manufacturer of semiconductor and infrastructure software products, acquired AppNeta for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will boost Broadcom's network performance monitoring across the internet and hybrid cloud-based applications. AppNeta is a US-based SaaS-based network performance monitoring solutions company.



North America was the largest region in the network monitoring market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the network monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the network monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the network monitoring market are Gigamon, NetScout Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Apcon, Garland Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks, Juniper Networks Inc., Calient Technologies, Netgear Inc., Motadata, SevOne, and Big Switch Networks.



Executive Summary:



Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses on network monitoring market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for network monitoring ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The network monitoring market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Offering: Equipment; Network TAPs; Data Monitoring Switches; Solutions and Services

2) By Bandwidth: 1 and 10 Gbps; 40 Gbps; 100 Gbps

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise; SMEs

4) By Applications: IT and Telecom; BFSI; Healthcare; Energy and Utilities; Government; Retail; Industrial; Other Applications



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.68 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Network Monitoring Market Characteristics



3. Network Monitoring Market Trends And Strategies



4. Network Monitoring Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Network Monitoring Market Size And Growth



6. Network Monitoring Market Segmentation

7. Network Monitoring Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gigamon

NetScout Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Apcon

Garland Technology

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks Inc.

Calient Technologies

Netgear Inc.

Motadata

SevOne

Big Switch Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2ea28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment