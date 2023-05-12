Grain Shelling Machine Market Is Expected to Reach USD 25.02 million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 7.45% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Grain Shelling Machine Market is projected to grow USD 14.08 million in 2022 and reach USD 25.02 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the rising global demand for rice and wheat. Increasing adoption of mechanized agricultural practices also contributes to the development of this market.One of the main factors driving the growth of the grain shelling machine market is the significance of efficient grain shelling. Grain shelling is a crucial step in the production of seeds and grains; consequently, the importance of efficient grain shelling is one of the main factors driving the Grain Shelling Machine Market. In addition, as the production and consumption of dry cereals such as wheat, rice, and corn increase, so does the demand for increased production efficiency, which is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion. Grain shelling devices facilitate the removal of groundnuts from their shells along the assembly line. It is anticipated that this will increase demand for shelling during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook

Vertical Type Shelling Machine

Vertical shellers are utilized to deposit grain into the receptacle of a grain-processing machine. Vertical shellers are superior for large-scale grain production because they are more efficient, require less maintenance, and are less likely to malfunction.

Horizontal Type Shelling Machine

Horizontal shellers are used to process grains and other dry products. These devices are efficient, ensuring that the products are of high quality and that there is minimal downtime.

Application Outlook

Rice

In 2014, rice was the most common grain shelled by grain shelling devices, accounting for more than 60.0% of global revenue. Due to the high demand from numerous countries that consume a great deal of rice, the rice industry is one of the most competitive in the world.

Wheat

Due to the growing importance of specialty grains such as wheat and barley, more people are searching for new tools that can rapidly shell them without altering their flavor or nutritional value.

Regional Analysis:

The Grain Shelling Machine Market was led by North America because it was the most developed and had the most machines. Because there is a lot of demand for shooting tools in the US, it is one of the most significant markets in North America. Europe should have the second-largest market share for shelling instruments worldwide.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.45% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 25.02 million By Type Vertical Type Shelling Machine

Horizontal Type Shelling Machine By Application Rice

Wheat By Companies Amisy Shelling Machinery

TECNOCEAM

F. H. SCHULE Mühlenbau

Defino & Giancaspro

Spectrum Industries

Kett

Nikko

Yung Soon Lih Food Machine

MIA FOOD TECH

MLT MINET LACING TECHNOLOGY

AMB ROUSSET

Buhler and others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors: Rising Demand for Processed Food

The rising demand for processed foods is one of the main things driving growth in the grain shelling machine market. There are many positive things about these foods, like how easy they are to use, how long they last, and how good they taste and look.

Population Growth

The growth of the population is a major reason why the market for grain cracking machines is growing. This is because more people need sustenance, so more people need grain cracking tools.

