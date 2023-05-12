Global Vegan Cheese Market to Grow by $1.26 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vegan Cheese Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the vegan cheese market and is forecast to grow by USD 1267.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period.



This report on the vegan cheese market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing the number of organized outlets, increasing awareness of lactose intolerance conditions, and growing inclination towards plant-based protein.



The vegan cheese market is segmented as below:

By Source

Soy milk

Almond milk

Rice milk

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing demand for vegan cheese as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan cheese market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investment in the vegan cheese market and growing innovative and premium products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The author presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on the vegan cheese market covers the following areas:

Vegan cheese market sizing

Vegan cheese market forecast

Vegan cheese market industry analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Source



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Chicago Vegan Foods

Dairy Free Down Under

Danone SA

First Grade International Ltd.

Franklin Foods Inc.

Good Carma

GreenSpace Brands Inc.

I AM NUT OK

Kite Hill

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Miyokos Creamery

Nush foods

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Parmela Creamery

Saputo Inc.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Treeline Cheese

Tyne Chease Ltd.

Upfield BV

Vromage

