Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand from the Mobile Device Industry Fuels Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global FPC antennas in electronic devices market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for FPC antennas from the mobile devices industry is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Stamping technology is a proven solution with numerous advantages, including low cost, integrated contacts connected to the ground plane, production dies that support mass production, and additional assembly stations to increase production.

FPC has high wiring density, lightweight, thin thickness, and good bendability. The feeder, which has a high gain and is free to install is used to connect the FPC antenna. Due to the many advantages the technology giant provides OEMs such as Apple integrate the antennas with LCP which is anticipated to grow the market substantially.

Additionally, high demand for mobile and communications networks, including a temporary suspension of data caps, could degrade service quality as companies from various industries implement remote work plans which is further supporting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Segmental Outlook



The global FPC antennas in electronic devices market is segmented into type and application. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into internal antenna and external antennas.

Further, based on application, the market is again sub-segmented into consumer electronic devices and industrial electronic devices.

Among the type segment, the phone antenna sub-segment is expected to cater prominent market share over the forecast period.

Among type, the external antennas are expected to provide substantial growth rate during the forecast period as external antennas have higher gain and better performance in noisy environments than the internal antenna.



The Consumer Electronic Sub-Segment Is Anticipated To Hold Prominent Share in the Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market



Among application, the consumer electronic segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the consumer electronics market are the proliferation of smartphones, and increasing demand for 4G long term evolution (LTE) technology, and 5G. The mobile phone communication antenna can accurately follow the path of a region's economic health. Furthermore, in smartphones size and portability are important factors where FPC antennas used in cellular communications applications, such as transmit and receive functions which improve electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency interference (RFI). Thus, such benefits are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional Outlooks



The global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for particular region or country level as per the requirement. Among these, the Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to cater substantial growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for FPC antennas from the mobile devices industry in the region.



The North American Region is expected to Hold Prominent Share in the Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market



Among all regions, the North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the FPC antennas in electronic devices market due to the presence of large number of players in this region, rising demand for IoT applications, and the increasing demand for FPC antennas from the mobile devices industry. North America has high penetration rates of devices, such as smartphones, wearables, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronic devices embedded with communication technologies. For instance, according to Cisco, the region's average number of devices and connections per capita in 2018 stood at 8.2%. It is expected to reach 13.4% by 2023, which is the highest across the globe. In addition, the region has the highest mobile subscriber as a percentage of the regional population.



Market Players Outlook



The major companies serving the global FPC antennas in electronic devices market include Airgain, Inc., Antcom Corp., Galtronics USA Ltd., Linx Technologies, Molex, LLC, Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd., and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in September 2021, Corning collaborated with AT&T to expand fiber infrastructure investments, expand broadband networks in the US and accelerate 5G deployment. Corning invested $150 million in optical cable manufacturing in North Carolina as part of AT&T's long-term commitment to network expansion.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market by Type

4.1.1. Internal Antennas

4.1.2. External Antennas

4.2. Global FPC Antennas in Electronic Devices Market by Application

4.2.1. Consumer Electronic Devices

4.2.2. Industrial Electronic Devices



5. Regional Analysis



6. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Airgain, Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Antcom Corp.

AVX Antenna, Inc.

Cirocomm Technology Corp.

Galtronics USA Ltd.

HOPE Microelectronics CO., Ltd.

Linx Technologies

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Molex, LLC

Pulse Electronics Corp.

Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd.

Skycross Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oujjo4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.