Vantage Drilling International Reports First Quarter Results for 2023

HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a Net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $2.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $14.9 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



As of March 31, 2023, Vantage had approximately $78.8 million in cash, including $8.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $93.3 million in cash, including $19.2 million of restricted cash, at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, Vantage maintained $15.6 million of cash pre-funded by our Managed Services customers to address near-term obligations during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding cash used in connection with our Managed Services customers, the Company used $5.4 million in cash during the first quarter of 2023.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “While we used cash in the first quarter of 2023, the work done during the quarter was important to putting the Company back on the path to generating cash. Transitioning from legacy contracts to current market priced contracts underpins this strategy. Thus, our immediate focus was on the Tungsten Explorer’s safe and timely commencement of its contract in Namibia for a minimum term of 335 days, as our client has exercised its first option. We are very excited to be part of this important campaign.”

Mr. Toma continued: “In addition, during the quarter, one of our managed rigs, the West Capella, began its mobilization to East Africa for a contract to commence in the second quarter of 2023. Our remaining owned and supported rigs, including the West Polaris, which we manage for our client, continued to operate safely and efficiently in their respective campaigns. I am very pleased with the solid beginning to 2023.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.

Non-GAAP Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 47,917 $ 44,913 Management fees 2,120 1,103 Reimbursables and other 27,035 12,315 Total revenue 77,072 58,331 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 66,555 43,933 General and administrative 4,831 6,582 Depreciation 11,049 11,295 Loss on EDC Sale 3 — Total operating costs and expenses 82,438 61,810 Loss from operations (5,366 ) (3,479 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 49 4 Interest expense and other financing charges (5,558 ) (8,504 ) Other, net 322 (775 ) Total other expense (5,187 ) (9,275 ) Loss before income taxes (10,553 ) (12,754 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (7,978 ) 1,438 Net loss (2,575 ) (14,192 ) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (289 ) 706 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (2,286 ) $ (14,898 ) EBITDA (1) $ 6,294 $ 6,335 Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (1.14 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,179 13,115 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 3,985 $ 8,425 Deepwater 18,964 14,543 Managed Rigs 16,940 7,127 Held for Sale (2) — 6,821 Operations support 2,650 2,938 Reimbursables 24,016 4,079 Total operating costs and expenses $ 66,555 $ 43,933 Utilization Jackups 100.0 % 60.3 % Deepwater 62.8 % 98.8 % Held for Sale (2) N/A 41.5 % (2) Included in the sale of Emerald Driller Company, which owns the Emerald Driller, Sapphire Driller and Aquamarine Driller. Each of these rigs were classified as held for sale on our Consolidated Balance Sheets up to the closing date, which was on May 27, 2022.





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,916 $ 74,026 Restricted cash 6,116 16,450 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5.0 million, each period 95,468 62,776 Materials and supplies 42,381 41,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,860 25,621 Total current assets 262,741 220,123 Property and equipment Property and equipment 648,752 647,909 Accumulated depreciation (320,502 ) (309,453 ) Property and equipment, net 328,250 338,456 Operating lease ROU assets 1,235 1,648 Other assets 12,437 18,334 Total assets $ 604,663 $ 578,561 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 69,876 $ 57,775 Other current liabilities 76,877 66,179 Total current liabilities 146,753 123,954 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $11,366 and $773, respectively 188,634 179,227 Other long-term liabilities 9,624 12,881 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,229,280 and 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,591 633,863 Accumulated deficit (375,433 ) (373,147 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 258,171 260,729 Noncontrolling interests 1,481 1,770 Total equity 259,652 262,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 604,663 $ 578,561





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,575 ) $ (14,192 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 11,049 11,295 Amortization of debt financing costs 266 410 Share-based compensation expense 11 26 Loss on debt extinguishment 703 — Deferred income tax expense 711 365 Gain on disposal of assets — (1,893 ) Loss on EDC Sale 3 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (32,692 ) (13,205 ) Materials and supplies (1,131 ) (482 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,566 ) 155 Other assets 5,631 (16,639 ) Accounts payable 12,101 23,165 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 347 2,790 Net cash used in operating activities (18,142 ) (8,205 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (843 ) (6,899 ) Net proceeds from sale of assets — 3,100 Net cash used in investing activities (843 ) (3,799 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes 194,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (180,000 ) — Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (246 ) — Payments of dividend equivalents (5,278 ) — Debt issuance costs (3,935 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 4,541 — Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (14,444 ) (12,004 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 93,257 90,608 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 78,813 $ 78,604









Vantage Drilling International Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (2,286 ) $ (14,898 ) Depreciation 11,049 11,295 Interest income (49 ) (4 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 5,558 8,504 Income tax (benefit) provision (7,978 ) 1,438 EBITDA $ 6,294 $ 6,335

