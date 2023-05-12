Global Epoxy Hardener Market Report 2023: Increasing Inclination Towards Eco-Friendly Set to Boost Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global epoxy hardener market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~6.77% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2035.

Factors such as increasing construction activities across countries and the utilization of advanced technologies in the electrical & electronic industry are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the increasing inclination towards eco-friendly epoxy hardeners is also expected to boost market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 14,270.0 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 6,975.0 Million in the year 2022.



The global epoxy hardener market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, form, application, end-user, and by region. By type, the market is segmented into polyamide, aromatic amine, amino amine, aliphatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, and others. By the end of 2035, the cycloaliphatic amine segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 4,640.0 Million, up from a revenue of close to USD 1,990.0 Million in the year 2022.

In addition, the segment is predicted to witness the highest growth over the forecast period The cycloaliphatic amine epoxy hardener segment is expected to be fueled by rising demand for mortars, floor repair systems, sewage treatment plants, and commercial and industrial flooring applications throughout the forecast period. Moreover, they are useful for low-VOC coatings owing to their low viscosity. They produce coatings that can be cured at low temperatures, have a short pot life, and cure quickly.



Based on region, the global epoxy hardener market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 6,430.0 Million by the end of 2035.

Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 2,680.0 Million. China holds around 38% of the market share of the Asia Pacific epoxy hardeners market owing to the demand from energy sector. In 2021, the wind energy sector is the major market driver for epoxy resins in the country.

Moreover, energy control policy had a positive impact on the Chinese epoxy resin market as the policy pushed the consumers to focus more on renewable energy sources that is expected to surge the growth of the market in the region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global epoxy hardener market that are included in our report are Cardolite Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Hexion Inc., Olin Corporation, KUKDO CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., Incorez Ltd, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Epoxy Hardener Market



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology & Approach



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Forces of the Market Constituents



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Government Regulations



9. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis



10. Industry Risk Analysis



11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Epoxy Hardener Market



12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Epoxy Hardener Market



13. Regional Analysis on Epoxy Hardener Market



14. Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis



15. Industry Growth Outlook



16. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



17. EXIM Analysis of Epoxy Resin



18. End User Analysis



19. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from its Competitors



20. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



21. Global Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022-2035

21.1. Market Overview

21.2. Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

21.3. Market Revenue by Volume (Kilo Tons) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

21.3.1. By Type

21.3.1.1. Polyamide, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.1.2. Aromatic Amine, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.1.3. Amino Amine, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.1.4. Aliphatic Amine, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.1.5. Cycloaliphatic Amine, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.1.6. Others, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.2. By Form

21.3.2.1. Solvent-Based, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.2.2. Waterborne, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.2.3. Solid, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.3. By Application

21.3.3.1. Paints and Coatings, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons),CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.3.2. Adhesives and Sealants, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons),CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.3.3. Electronic Encapsulation, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons),CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.3.4. Composites, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons),CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.3.5. Others, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons),CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4. By End User

21.3.4.1. Building and Construction, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4.2. Marine Industry, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4.3. Aerospace, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4.4. Electrical & Electronics, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4.5. Energy & Power, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.4.6. Others, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.5. By Geography

21.3.5.1. North America, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.5.2. Europe, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.5.3. Asia Pacific, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.5.4. Latin America, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.5.5. Middle East & Africa, Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Kilo Tons), CAGR, 2022-2035F

21.3.6. Cross Analysis of Global Epoxy Hardener Market by Type w.r.t. End User (Value and Volume)



22. North America Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



23. Europe Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



24. Asia Pacific Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



25. Latin America Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



26. Middle East & Africa Epoxy Hardener Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



Companies Mentioned

Cardolite Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Hexion Inc.

Olin Corporation

KUKDO CHEMICAL CO. Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. Incorez Ltd

