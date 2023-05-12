Global Self-Care Medical Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Emphasis on Connected Healthcare Bodes Well

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Care Medical Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Self-Care Medical Devices estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Blood Glucose Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Blood Pressure Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Self-Care Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

Animas Corporation

ARKRAY, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Bioptik Technology, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Consort Medical PLC

DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc.

DexCom, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Hollister, Inc.

IA Collaborative Holdings, LLC

Insulet Corporation

Jawbone

Johnson & Johnson

Medical Components, Inc.

Medisana GmbH

Medtronic PLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Midmark Corporation

Mortara Instrument, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

QRS Diagnostic

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

RPC Bramlage GmbH

Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt., Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $40.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Self-Care Medical Devices Market: Overview & Outlook

Self-care Medical Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Connected Healthcare Augurs Well

Rise of mHealth Accelerates Market Expansion

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose Improves Diabetes Control

Self-Monitoring Devices Augment Sleep Apnea Treatment

Smart Inhalers Seek Role

Pedometer Motivate People to Exercise Regularly

Benefits of DIY Blood Pressure Monitoring Augment Market

Home Use Holter Meters Make a Cut

Rising Demand for Male External Catheters

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n975rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment