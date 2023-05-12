Desktop Virtualization Global Market is Projected to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2030: Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Desktop Virtualization Indispensable

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desktop Virtualization: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop-As-a-service (daas) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Commvault Systems, Inc.
- DELL Technologies Inc.
- Ericom Software, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NComputing Co. Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parallels International GmbH
- Red Hat, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|714
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Virtualization, the Concept that Revolutionized Conflict-Free Remote Sharing of IT Resources
- Here's Why We Should Prepare for a Virtual Desktop World
- Remote Desktop Remains Among the Top Priorities for IT Spending Among Businesses: % Share of Business Workplace IT Spending by Category as of the Year 2023
- Global Economic Update
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Competition
- Desktop Virtualization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Desktop Virtualization: Overview & Outlook
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Forces Changing the Future of Work to Benefit Desktop Virtualization in a Big Way
- More Number of People Working Remotely Means Need for More Virtual Desktops to Enable Remote Access to Employee Workstations: % Share of Americans Working Remotely for Years 2018 Through 2023
- What's the Real Potential for Remote Working? % of Workforce with the Potential & the Work Profile Suitable for Working from Home by Country as of the Year 2023
- Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Desktop Virtualization Indispensable
- It Makes Sound Business Sense to Maximize BYOD & Enterprise Mobility With Flexible & Cost Effective Desktop Virtualization Solutions: Global Opportunity for BYOD & Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- DaaS Gains in Popularity Among SMEs
- Growing Number of SMEs Encouraged by Startup Innovations & Funding Availability to Benefit Demand for DaaS: Global Number of SMEs (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- While Remote Desktop Services Still Remain Popular, Growing Security Issues are Pushing Demand Towards DaaS
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges to Improve VDI Management
- VDI in the Cloud Storms into the Spotlight
- Healthcare Industry Leverages VDI to Enhance Healthcare Quality and Patient Access
- Growing Awareness Over the Benefits of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Among Healthcare Organizations to Secure a Sizeable Share of IT Spending on Deployment of the Same: Global Healthcare IT Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Security Issues Throw the Spotlight on VDI Security
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
