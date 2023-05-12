Desktop Virtualization Global Market is Projected to Reach $26.2 Billion by 2030: Cloud & App Driven BYOD Era Makes Desktop Virtualization Indispensable

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desktop Virtualization: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Desktop Virtualization estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop-As-a-service (daas) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Desktop Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 104 Featured) -

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

DELL Technologies Inc.

Ericom Software, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

Red Hat, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 714 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

