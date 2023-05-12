Global Helicopter Blades Strategic Business Report 2023: Featuring Carson Helicopters, Erickson, GKN Aerospace and Kaman Aerosystems Among Others

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter Blades - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Helicopter Blades estimated at US$574.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$762.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Main Rotor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$544.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tail Rotor segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $156.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Helicopter Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$156.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$154.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Carson Helicopters

Erickson Incorporated

GKN Aerospace

Kaman Aerosystems

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $574.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $762.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Helicopter Blades: A Prelude

Helicopter Blades - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Challenges Confronting the Helicopter Blades Industry

Innovations & Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfvxkb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment