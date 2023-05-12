Mother Child Healthcare Market to reach USD 1202.86 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.2 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “Mother Child Healthcare Market”. The total global market size for the “Mother Child Healthcare Market” was valued at USD 505 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1202.86 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 505 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1202.86 Bn CAGR 13.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Services, Maternal Age, Application, Products and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report :

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187324

Mother Child Healthcare Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides dynamics of the Mother-Child Healthcare Market such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. The market is segmented into major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also covers a strategic study of key market players in the market. The Mother Child Healthcare Market report presents the key player’s in-depth analysis of the industry, including company profile, revenue, product specifications, technology development and product sales, price, and gross margin sales. The market overview of the industry and market development of mother-child healthcare is given in the report. The data was collected to primary and secondary research methodologies. The SWOT analysis was used to study the strengths and weaknesses of the Mother-Child Healthcare Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Mother Child Healthcare Market size.

Mother Child Healthcare Market Overview

Mother Child Healthcare is a health service, which offers to women during their pregnancy time period. It includes birthing, fertility, parental, child nourishment, and postnatal services. In the developing economy growth of mother-child care is increasing.

Increasing concern toward mother-child healthcare across the world to drive the market growth

The increasing number of women that suffer from immunodeficiency viruses and other chronic illnesses along with the implementation of several government activities to influence public health and is expected to drive the market growth. Significant growth in the healthcare industry and the adoption of mother-child healthcare services by pregnant women and parents are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, awareness of Mother-Child Health services centers such as antenatal care visits, prenatal and postnatal care centers, and emergency obstetric care centers are still not available in remote areas. This factor is expected to restrain the market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report :

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187324

Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR of 15. 1 % over the forecast period.

The regional growth is driven by high-population countries with high mortality rates in China and India. India dominated the major share in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing availability of well-developed infrastructure and continuous research and development activities are expected to drive the Mother-Child Healthcare growth. The adoption of these services facilities from parents in developing countries to boost the market.

Mother-Child Healthcare Market Segmentation

Based on the Services, the birthing segment is to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

In 2022, the birthing segment dominate for the largest market share and is expected to sustain its position during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by an increase in awareness and government activities for the services such as prenatal services, postnatal services, and fertility services. These are responsible key elements for the birthing segment growth in the market.

Based on the Application, the hospital segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period

The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Hospitals are fully skilled personnel, updated to advanced devices. Thus it is a driving factor for the segment growth in the market for upcoming years.

By Services:

• Pre-Natal Services

• Birthing Services

• Post-Natal Services

• Fertility Services

By Maternal Age:

• Under 20

• 21 to 30

• 31 to 38

• 39 & above

By Application

• Hospitals

• Nursing Homes & Clinics

• In-home Services

• Online

By Products

• Nifty Feeding Cup

• CarePlus Preterm Wrap

• MamaBreast Breastfeeding Simulator

• Fetal Heart Rate Monitor

• Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187324

Mother Child Healthcare Key Players include:

• APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD.

• Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

• Carle Foundation Hospital

• Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital

• Cincinnati Children's Hospital

• Cleveland Clinic Institutes

• Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital

• Riley Hospital

• King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre

• Cloudnine Hospital

• Jorvi Hospital

Key questions answered in the Mother-Child Healthcare Market are:

What is Mother Child Healthcare?

What was the Mother Child Healthcare Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Mother Child Healthcare Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Mother Child Healthcare Market?

What are the key benefits of the Mother Child Healthcare Market?

What are the new trends in Mother Child Healthcare?

Which segment dominated the Mother Child Healthcare Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Mother Child Healthcare Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Mother Child Healthcare Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Mother Child Healthcare Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Mother Child Healthcare Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Mother Child Healthcare Market?

Who are the key players in the Mother Child Healthcare Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Services, Maternal Age, Application, Products and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Healthcare research firm that has also published the following reports:

Oral Chemotherapy Market: The total market size was valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 2.55 Bn. The increase in the usage of oral chemotherapy is expected to drive market growth.

Womens Health Diagnostics Market: The total market size was valued at USD 27.1 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 52.1 Bn. The increasing disease concern among the population is expected to drive market growth.

Fertility Services Market: The total market size was valued at USD 25.80 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 41.75 Bn. Increasing sports shoes demand across the world is expected to drive market growth.

Incubator Market: The total market size was valued at USD 402.38 Mn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 670.96 Mn. The increasing awareness about health & government initiatives for medical technology is expected to drive market growth.

Baby & Pregnancy Skincare Products Market: The total market size was valued at USD 5.20 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 8.10 Bn. The increasing safety concerns associated with baby care products are expected to drive market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.