Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Power-to-Gas Market to Reach $79.6 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power-to-Gas estimated at US$42.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.6 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.3% over the period 2022-2030. Electrolysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$53.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methanation segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Power-to-Gas market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Power-to-Gas - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrolysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Electrolysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Methanation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Methanation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Less

than 100 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Less than 100 kW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

100-999 kW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for 100-999 kW by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 1000

kW & Above by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for 1000 kW & Above by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Power-to-Gas Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrolysis and

Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Capacity -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW & Above,

100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Capacity -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW & Above,

100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Capacity -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW & Above,

100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Capacity -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW & Above,

100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrolysis and

Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and Less

than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by Capacity -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW & Above,

100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities, Commercial

and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and

Less than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Power-to-Gas Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and

Less than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Technology - Electrolysis and Methanation -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrolysis and Methanation for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by Capacity - 1000 kW & Above, 100-999 kW and

Less than 100 kW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 1000 kW &

Above, 100-999 kW and Less than 100 kW for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power-to-Gas by End-Use - Utilities, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Power-to-Gas by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

