Laser Trackers Global Market is Projected to Reach $693.8 Million by 2030: Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Trackers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laser Trackers estimated at US$290.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$693.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Quality Control & Inspection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$267.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alignment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Laser Trackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

Automated Precision, Inc.

Brunson Instrument Company

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Hubbs Machine and Manufacturing Inc.

Nikon Metrology Inc.

On-Trak Photonics Inc.

PLX Inc.

SGS S.A.

Variation Reduction Solutions, Inc.

VMT GmbH Gesellschaft fur Vermessungstechnik

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $290.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $693.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended Including Laser Trackers

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Virus Induced Pandemic Led Macroeconomic Variables Deterioration and Subdued Industrial Activity Bring Grim News for Laser Trackers

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Business Climate Indicator (BCI) in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

An Introduction to Laser Technology and Laser Trackers

Laser Trackers: Advantages and Applications

Laser Tracker Types and Accessories

Automation of Robots: A Key Area of Innovation

Laser Trackers Market: An Overview and Outlook

Application Market Analysis

World Laser Trackers Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Quality Control & Inspection, Alignment, Calibration, and Reverse Engineering

End-Use Market Analysis

World Laser Trackers Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Architecture & Construction, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: Europe Garners a Larger Market Pie

World Laser Trackers Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laser Trackers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Laser Trackers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Quality Control & Inspection Propels Growth

Importance in Precision Parts Manufacturing

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Benefits such as High Accuracy, Precision, and Portability Make Laser Trackers a Vital Component in Various Applications

Laser Trackers: A Boon for Businesses

Growing Distance Measurement Technology Advancements and Processing Speed Improvements Drive Demand for Laser Trackers

Aerospace & Defense: Major End-Use Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Need for Laser Trackers in Condition Monitoring and Extrusion Press Alignment in Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Regions: 2020 Vs 2019

Automation Drive in Automotive Industry Bodes Well

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Land Surveying: Emerging Application

Opportunities in Renewable Energy Sector

Innovations and Advancements

Absolute Tracker Systems: Laser Tracker Technology Development

Modern Technological Approaches Complement Traditional Methods of Extrusion Press Alignment

Avoiding Built-in Compensation Routines

Laser Trackers Market: Major Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p8yc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment