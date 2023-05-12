Laser Trackers Global Market is Projected to Reach $693.8 Million by 2030: Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Trackers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laser Trackers estimated at US$290.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$693.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Quality Control & Inspection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$267.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alignment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR
The Laser Trackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -
- Automated Precision, Inc.
- Brunson Instrument Company
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Hubbs Machine and Manufacturing Inc.
- Nikon Metrology Inc.
- On-Trak Photonics Inc.
- PLX Inc.
- SGS S.A.
- Variation Reduction Solutions, Inc.
- VMT GmbH Gesellschaft fur Vermessungstechnik
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$290.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$693.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended Including Laser Trackers
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Virus Induced Pandemic Led Macroeconomic Variables Deterioration and Subdued Industrial Activity Bring Grim News for Laser Trackers
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
- Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
- Business Climate Indicator (BCI) in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
- An Introduction to Laser Technology and Laser Trackers
- Laser Trackers: Advantages and Applications
- Laser Tracker Types and Accessories
- Automation of Robots: A Key Area of Innovation
- Laser Trackers Market: An Overview and Outlook
- Application Market Analysis
- World Laser Trackers Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Quality Control & Inspection, Alignment, Calibration, and Reverse Engineering
- End-Use Market Analysis
- World Laser Trackers Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Architecture & Construction, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis: Europe Garners a Larger Market Pie
- World Laser Trackers Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Laser Trackers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
- Laser Trackers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus on Quality Control & Inspection Propels Growth
- Importance in Precision Parts Manufacturing
- Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Benefits such as High Accuracy, Precision, and Portability Make Laser Trackers a Vital Component in Various Applications
- Laser Trackers: A Boon for Businesses
- Growing Distance Measurement Technology Advancements and Processing Speed Improvements Drive Demand for Laser Trackers
- Aerospace & Defense: Major End-Use Sector
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Need for Laser Trackers in Condition Monitoring and Extrusion Press Alignment in Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Regions: 2020 Vs 2019
- Automation Drive in Automotive Industry Bodes Well
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Land Surveying: Emerging Application
- Opportunities in Renewable Energy Sector
- Innovations and Advancements
- Absolute Tracker Systems: Laser Tracker Technology Development
- Modern Technological Approaches Complement Traditional Methods of Extrusion Press Alignment
- Avoiding Built-in Compensation Routines
- Laser Trackers Market: Major Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p8yc2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment