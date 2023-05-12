Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Strategic Business Report 2023: Major Spending by Cloud and Digital Service Providers Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $716.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$716.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

ARM Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Emerson Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

SoftLayer Technologies, Inc.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

IPMI - A Standardized Message Based Hardware Management Interface

North America Dominates Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Data Centers

Led by US, Data Center Expansion Promises Significant Growth Potential: Global Penetration (In %) of Data Center Locations by Country (2018)

Rapid Expansion of Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented Market Driven By Intense Competition

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global ICT Spending Driven by Emergence of New Technologies Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global ICT Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Major Spending by Cloud and Digital Service Providers Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Robust ICT Spending by Service Providers Driven by Cloud Infrastructure Investments, Promises Strong Market Opportunities: Global ICT Spending by Service Providers (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023

Sustained Investments in Construction of Data Centers Influences Market Prospects

With Increase in Data Production, Data Storage Requirements Soar: Total Data Produced (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Vital Role of Next-Generation IPMI in Modern Server Management

Security Vulnerabilities Deter Market Growth

Development of Redfish Standard Poses Threat to Future Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

