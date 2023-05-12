MALE and HALE UAV's Global Market Report 2023: Versatile Mission Applications Bolster Demand

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MALE and HALE UAV's - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of MALE & HALE UAV technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2024-2031 in the aerospace industry.

It also examines markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The MALE (medium-altitude, long-endurance) and HALE (high-altitude long-endurance) UAV's have versatile mission capabilities that enable them to be used for various applications including Combat Strike and ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) missions.

Due to their technological superiority, UAV's have become increasingly popular, leading to more spending on UAV programmes and procurement. Their successful deployment in contested warzones has revolutionized military operations in battle areas and thus increased the demand for these platforms. Furthermore, the availability of affordable UAV's has enabled smaller economies to strengthen their autonomous air power without risking human assets by turning to MALE & HALE UAV's.

The report shows how MALE & HALE UAV's are used today to add real value, as well as how will they be used in the near and distant future. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis.

Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the MALE & HALE UAV's market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various application, endurance, type and system markets from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into procurement patterns and development of the technology for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the application market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the MALE & HALE UAV's market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Segmentation

The market in this study is segmented by Region, Range, and Launching platform.

Geographic coverage

North America

European

Asian-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

Application

Combat Strike

ISTAR

Endurance

Up to 30 hours

31 to 50 hours

> 50 hours

Type

MALE

HALE

System

Avionics

Payload

Engine

Airframe

Software

Others

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global MALE & HALE UAV's industry over the next eight years.

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different application segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global MALE & HALE UAV's business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelise resources by focusing on the ongoing programmes that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the market.

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top platform providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Avionics

3.2.1 Introduction

3.2.2 Current technology

3.2.3 Future technology

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Current technology

3.3.3 Future technology

3.3.4 Challenges

3.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Edge Computing, and Cloud Computing

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Current technology

3.4.3 Future technology

3.4.4 Challenges

3.5 Additive Manufacturing (AM)

3.5.1 Introduction

3.5.2 Current technology

3.5.3 Future technology

3.5.4 Challenges

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Classification

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Market Structure

4.3 MALE & HALE UAV programmes

4.4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 China

6.2 India

6.3 European Countries

6.4 Turkey

6.5 UAE

6.6 US

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

8 Market Forecast to 2031 by Application

9 Market Forecast to 2031 by Endurance

10 Market Forecast to 2031 by Type

11 Market Forecast to 2031 by System

12 Impact Analysis

13 Leading Companies

14 Results and Conclusions

15 About the Publisher

Appendix A: Companies Mentioned

Appendix B: Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

The Boeing Company

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Bharat Forge Ltd

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Airbus SE

Baykar Tech

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Adcom Systems

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd.

Sener Aeroespacial

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

