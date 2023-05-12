Spar Nord repays Tier 2 capital with ISIN DK0030422357

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 32


It is hereby announced that Spar Nord has received the permission of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to repay a bond loan (ISIN DK0030422357) for DKK 400 million, currently classified as Tier 2 capital.

The repayment will take place on 19 June 2023.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations



