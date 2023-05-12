Smoking Cessation Apps Market to Register a Strong CAGR of 12% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smoking cessation apps market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 12%, between 2023 and 2031, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing awareness about the health risks associated with smoking will drive the demand for smoking cessation apps during the forecast period.

Increasing the use of smartphones will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Smoking Cessation Apps Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Operating System, Feature, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rise in awareness about the health risks associated with smoking is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the global smoking cessation apps market. Additionally, the

growing use of smartphones and mobile devices, and the availability of various smoking cessation tools such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and prescription medications contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on wellness and self-care and support from healthcare providers, governments, and employers will support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global smoking cessation apps market from three perspectives: Operating System, Feature, and Region.

Operating System Segmentation: Based on the operating system, the global smoking cessation apps market is segmented into Android and iOS. The iOS platform segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because Apple has taken the lead in promoting apps that help people quit smoking.

Feature Segmentation: Based on the feature, the global smoking cessation apps market is segmented into Tracking, Meditation & Mindfulness, Personalized Guidance, and Others. The tracking segment dominates the market because these features enable users to track their smoking behaviors, such as the number of cigarettes smoked each day, the triggers that lead to smoking, and their cravings, and aid in smoking cessation.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global smoking cessation apps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global smoking cessation apps market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global smoking cessation apps market can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of smoking, the rising adoption of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid, and the growing use of mobile apps.

Competitive Landscape

The following are the top companies in the global smoking cessation apps market:

Pfizer Inc.

Leaf Group Ltd.

Pivot Health Technologies, Inc.

QuitTracker

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

Quit Genius

Kwit

Herzberg Development

MindSciences, Inc.

Somatix

Fewlaps

Australian Department of Health

The market for smoking cessation apps is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

Recent developments:

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. reported that it had signed a binding contract with Boksburg Ventures Inc. on December 14, 2022, as revised by a subsequent agreement, for the purchase of Break FreeTM (the "Proposed Transaction"). Break FreeTM is a smartphone application (the "App" or "Break Free") that uses numerous patent-pending technologies to analyze adult smokers' behavior holistically and provide quitting strategies.

Mindset Health, an Australian startup, will launch its DTx (digital therapeutics) app for quitting smoking in August 2022.

The World Health Organization (WHO) developed the "Quit Tobacco App" in February 2022 to help people quit smoking and use tobacco in all its forms, including smokeless tobacco and other more recent products.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SMOKING CESSATION APPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY OPERATING SYSTEM Android iOS GLOBAL SMOKING CESSATION APPS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FEATURE Tracking Meditation & Mindfulness Personalized Guidance Others

SMOKING CESSATION APPS MARKET TOC

