Global Smart (Active and Intelligent) Packaging Market Report 2023-2033: Featuring Akorn Technology, Ennoventure, CollectID & 129 Other Company Profiles

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Smart (Active and Intelligent) Packaging 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer demand for convenience, packaging security concerns (anti-counterfeit and anti-theft), and the requirement to track goods along the supply chain drive demand for smart packaging. Use of smart packaging can help extend the shelf life of food, improve product quality, maintain safety, and track product performance throughout the supply chain via the use of sensors (biosensors, gas sensors), indications (temperature, freshness), and data carriers (barcode, RFID (radio frequency identification)).

The use of technologies such as AI, IoT, computer vision, and 3D printing is leading to the next generation of smart packaging solutions. Sustainability concerns are also playing an integral part in the evolution of these solutions, prompting businesses to adopt new business models like reusable packaging-as-a-service and custom designs to cut down on waste.

Report contents include:

Recent innovations and industry activity in smart packaging.

Market drivers and trends in smart packaging.

Market map for the smart packaging sector.

Analysis of sustainability in smart packaging.

Electronics in smart packaging.

Analysis of active smart packaging market including scavengers, diffusion systems, microwave susceptors, antimicrobial agents and phase change materials in packaging.

Analysis of intelligent smart packaging market including printed codes and markings, sensors and indictors, RFID and NFC.

Global revenues, historical and estimated to 2033, by technology type and end use market.

132 company profiles. Companies profiled include Akorn Technology, Inc., Apeel Sciences, Arylla, Avery Dennison, Cellr, Circolution, CollectID, Copptech, CuePath, Danaflex-Nano, Digimarc, DipoleRFID, Ennoventure, FL Technology, Fresh Inset, Handary, Hazel Technologies, Identiv, Infratab, Muuse, Mysteria Colorum (MyCol), NthDegree, ParxMaterials, ScanTrust, Securikett, SoFresh, Sufresca, Tempix and Wiliot.

Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What is Smart Packaging?

3.1.1 Active packaging

3.1.2 Intelligent packaging

3.2 Supply chain management

3.3 Improving product freshness and extending shelf life

3.4 Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting

3.5 Product information

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market drivers and keys trends

4.2 Market challenges

4.3 Market map

4.4 Sustainability and reusability

4.4.1 Sustainable electronic smart packaging

4.4.2 Natural biopolymers in smart packaging

4.4.3 Invisible barcoding

4.5 Active packaging and food safety

4.6 AI in smart packaging

4.7 Packaging inspection

4.8 Internet of Packaging

4.9 Printed and flexible electronics in packaging

4.10 Printed lighting in packaging

4.11 Direct-to-shape package printing

4.12 Packaging as a service

4.13 Packaging displays

4.14 Nanomaterials

4.15 Edible Coatings

4.16 Active packaging

4.16.1 Scavengers/emitters

4.16.1.1 Oxygen scavengers

4.16.1.2 Ethylene scavengers/emitters

4.16.1.3 Moisture scavengers and desiccants

4.16.2 Diffusion systems

4.16.2.1 Ethanol emitters

4.16.2.2 Carbon dioxide emitters

4.16.2.3 Sulfur dioxide emitters

4.16.3 Microwave susceptors

4.16.4 Antimicrobial agents

4.16.4.1 Ethanol

4.16.4.2 Preservatives

4.16.4.3 Inorganic Nanoparticles

4.16.4.4 Natural extracts

4.16.5 Phase change materials

4.17 Intelligent packaging

4.17.1 Printed codes and markings

4.17.1.1 Barcodes (D)

4.17.1.2 D data matrix codes

4.17.1.3 Quick response (QR) codes

4.17.1.4 Augmented reality (AR) codes

4.17.2 Sensors and indicators

4.17.2.1 Freshness Indicators

4.17.2.2 Time-temperature indicator labels (TTIs)

4.17.2.3 Natural colour formulation indicator

4.17.2.4 Thermochromic inks

4.17.2.5 Gas indicators

4.17.2.6 Chemical Sensors

4.17.2.7 Electrochemical-Based Sensors

4.17.2.8 Optical-Based Sensors

4.17.2.9 Biosensors

4.17.2.10 Edible Sensors

4.17.3 Antennas

4.17.3.1 Radio frequency identification (RFID)

4.17.3.2 Near-field communications (NFC)

4.18 Smart blister packs

4.19 End use markets

4.19.1 Food & beverage

4.19.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.19.3 Consumer goods

4.19.4 Logistics monitoring

4.20 Global revenues 2015-2033 by market

4.20.1 Technologies

4.20.2 Markets

5 COMPANY PROFILES (132 company profiles)

6 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M

Adrich

Aegis Packaging

AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

Akorn Technology, Inc.

Algramo

AlmaScience

AMS

Apeel Sciences

Aptar

Arylla

Asahi Kasei

Avery Dennison Smartrac

Axzon

BeFC

Blulog

C2Sense

CAEN RFID

Cellr

ChillCan

Chromatic Technologies Inc (CTI)

Circolution

CollectID

Convergence Systems Limited (CSL)

Copptech

Cryolog

CuePath Innovation

CupLOOP

Danaflex-Nano

deltatrak

Digimarc

DipoleRFID

DuPont Advanced Materials

Elementary Robotics

Emerson

Ennoventure

evigence.

Farsens

FL Technology

Fresh Inset

Freshpoint

gfgfgfgf

GreenPod Labs

Greyscale AI

Handary

Hazel Technologies, Inc.

HeatGen

hjfgjkgfkfgkfgkfkfhkhjkk

Hyprint

Identiv

impakcorporation.com

Information Mediary Corporation

Infratab

Inkcups Now

Insignia

International Paper

Intravis, Inc.

Inuru

Is it fresh

jkjkjkjk

JUNOdts

Kezzler

Lifelines Technologies Inc.

LimeLoop

Lytone Enterprise, Inc.

Magnomer

Maka RFID

Makersite

Masitek

Mitsubishi

Monoprix France

Mori

Multisorb

Muuse

Mysteria Colorum (MyCol)

Nafigate Corporation

Novipax

NthDegree

NXP

OliTec

OnVuTM

Ovie Smarterware

Parx Materials

PerfoTec

Phase IV Engineering

PodGroup

Powercast

PragmatIC

Pricer

Prismade Labs

Prooftag

Raflatac

RePack

RipeSense

Ryp Labs

SavrPak

Scantrust

Schreiner Medipharm

Securikett

Selinko

Sepio Products

SES-imagotag

SharpEnd

SoFresh

SpeechCode

Startchy

StaTwig

Steamboat

Sufresca

TAG Sensors

Tapwow

Tempix

TempTRIP

TerraCycle

Timestrip

Touchcode Progress

TransFresh Corporation

TriVision

vanprob

Varcode

Velox

Verdant Technologies

Vesta Smart Packaging

vitsab

Viveat

Voidless

Vytal

Wastelabs

Wiliot

Woola

Ynvisible

Zebra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30pogn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.