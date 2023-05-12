Metallocene Polyethylene Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Borealis, Formosa Plastics, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS & More

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global metallocene polyethylene market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Various advantages offered by metallocene PE are high resistance to perforation, tearing, and impact, excellent sealing and optical properties, and easy processing with high resistance. These advantages offered by metallocene polyethylene makes it a potential product for usage in packaging and other applications. This is expected to boost demand for metallocene polyethylenes over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:



Based on product type, the global metallocene polyethylenes market is segmented into mHDPE, mMDPE, mLLDPE, and others. Among product type, mLLDPE segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in the global metallocene polyethylene market in 2018. The mLLDPE offers better impact and puncture strength, and outstanding optical properties. The segment growth is driven by increasing demand for mLLDPE films in the packaging industry.



Among region, in 2022, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global metallocene polyethylene market and contributed to revenue share of 39.4% in the global market. Factors such as growing end use industries including packaging industry coupled with increasing demand for metallocene polyethylene from these industries are expected to drive the market growth in the region over the forecast period. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India packaging industry was worth US$ 13.3 billion in 2009 and reached US$ 27.8 billion in 2014, and is expected to continue its growth in the near future.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global metallocene polyethylene market based on the following parameters-company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global Metallocene Polyethylene market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, metallocene polyethylene manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global metallocene polyethylene market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Product Type:

mHDPE

mMDPE

mLLDPE

Others

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Application:

Films

Sheets

Injection Molding

Extrusion Coating

Others

Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Company Profiles

Borealis AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

SABIC

INEOS Group Limited

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

ExxonMobil

Total Petrochemicals USA

Brentwood Plastics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5887.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9725.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objective and Assumption

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Product Type, 2017 -2030, (US$ Mn)

5. Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Metallocene Polyethylene Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6odzka

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment