India Online Grocery Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth in M-commerce Fuels the Sector

The online grocery market in India is forecasted to grow by $7417.46 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.33% during the forecast period.

The report on the online grocery market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased popularity and rise in e-commerce platforms, rise in disposable income among consumers in India, and rapid growth in m-commerce.

This study identifies the growth in demand for functional foods and beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the online grocery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of grocery stores with online services and increase in usage of flexible payment and delivery services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the online grocery market in India covers the following areas:

Online grocery market sizing

Online grocery market forecast

Online grocery market industry analysis

