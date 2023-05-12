Skull Clamp Market Analysis Report - 9.1% CAGR with $3.25 Billion by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Skull Clamp Market Demand Report, Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, Material, Accessories, End User”, the global market is expected to grow from USD 1,769.82 million in 2021 to USD 3,250.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011949





Product Innovation with Technology Advancements to Provide Growth Opportunities to Global Skull Clamp Market Players in Coming Years:

Companies in the skull clamp market continuously focus on introducing technologically advanced products. For instance, Mizuho OSI, a leader in surgical equipment manufacturing in the US, introduced the novel Levo Head Positioning System at the North American Spine Society (NASS) in October 2017. The new system is claimed to offer adequate head positioning during spine surgeries. It comprises several interchangeable modules that support efficient skull clamp attachment, ensuring maximum patient safety. At RSNA 2019, Samsung NeuroLogica introduced an advanced DORO QR3 XTom Intraoperative Skull Clamp, supporting its OmniTom mobile head and neck scanner by aiding precise patient positioning during surgical intervention. Thus, the ongoing efforts of companies to introduce clamps with superior quality offer significant growth opportunities for the skull clamp market growth.

The International Stroke Conference 2020 by the American Stroke Association emphasized using robots to treat brain aneurysms, as they could improve the precision of surgeries. Further, WPI Automation and Interventional Medicine Laboratory, together, have developed a steady hand-guided aneurysm clip applier that can provide high-precision motion while allowing neurosurgeons to maintain contact with a surgical instrument. Force sensors are incorporated between the instrument and the robot; surgeons apply force on the instrument to guide the movement of connected robots. Tremor reduction, force scaling, and virtual fixtures are the features of robotic surgeries that can enable enhanced control. This aneurysm clip applier system was demonstrated at the CNS Conference in Denver, Colorado, wherein it received good participant feedback.

Thus, the acceptance of robotic techniques for treating neurological and brain diseases is expected to increase due to their ability to improve overall performance with greater flexibility, accelerated recovery, and high accuracy. Moreover, the techniques are expected to streamline workflows and processes, improve patient experience, and deliver superior surgical outcomes. Thus, advancements in robotics are likely to bring new trends to neurosurgery, impacting the skull clamp market in the coming years.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Skull Clamp Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011949





Global Skull Clamp Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1,769.82 million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3,250.70 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 213 No. of Tables 163 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Material, Accessories, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Black Forest Medical Group, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Hill Rom Holding Inc, Eschmann Technologies Ltd, BD, TeDan Surgical Innovations, Barrfab Industria Commerce Import and Export of Hospital Equipment Ltda, Herbert Thailand Co Ltd, Medifa GmbH & Co KG, Micromar Industria e Com Ltda, Schaerer Medical AG





Browse key market insights spread across 213 pages with 163 list of tables & 81 list of figures from the report, "Skull Clamp Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Three-Pin Skull Clamp, Four-Pin Skull Clamp, and Two-Pin Skull Clamp), Application (Surgery and Medical Imaging), Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Titanium, and Radiolucent), Accessories (Skull Pins, Headrests, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/skull-clamp-market

A skull clamp is one of the cranial fixation system devices that is used in spinal surgeries when rigid fixation is required. Skull clamps are also used in open, critical, and percutaneous craniotomies. They are typically used for the fixation of the head and neck and limit patient movement during neurosurgical procedures. They are designed to enable optimal patient positioning for surgical access and intraoperative scanning. Major factors driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of neurosurgeries and rise in number of traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, surgical robot innovation and adoption is likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the market during the forecast period.

The skull clamp market has been analyzed on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2022, while the US leads the market in this region. The market growth in the country is attributed to rising awareness about brain related brain surgeries among the population, the surge in research and development activities, and favorable government policies. Further, the skull clamp market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR% during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, cerebral aneurysms, and surgical procedures; increasing demand for craniotomy and advanced healthcare infrastructure; A study by doctors at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) titled “Traumatic brain injury during COVID-19 pandemic—time-series analysis of a natural experiment” has found that the cases of head injuries reduced substantially during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, a sudden spike in head injuries was witnessed after alcohol sales resumed in Bangalore. Within 24 hours of lifting the ban on alcohol sales, there were more than 50 cases of head injuries, almost double the number seen during the lockdown period. In Asia Pacific, in 2019, ~12,352 cases of traumatic brain injury (TBI) were reported. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the skull clamp market initially. Still, the market is expected to witness growth in the future with increasing brain and head injury cases in Asia Pacific.

Based on product, the skull clamp market is segmented three-pin skull clamp, four-pin skull, and two-pin skull clamp. In 2022, the three-pin skull clamp segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. The dominating market position of the three-pin skull clamp segment is due to its rigid fixation capability, ease of operation, and accuracy. The 3-pin skull clamp is the most popular pin-type head frame and is equipped with a force gauge integrated with the torque screw on the side, with one pin.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Skull Deformity Implants Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Medical Skull CT Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Laparoscopy Surgical Clamp Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: