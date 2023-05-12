FG Group Holdings to Announce 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) (the “Company” or “FG Group Holdings”) today announced that the Company will issue its 2023 first quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, May 15, 2023. The Company’s financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/.



A conference call to discuss the Company’s 2023 first quarter financial results will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/ or use the following link: FGH Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international) and use participant code 621273. Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the Company's website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (https://fg.group/) is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment segment is the largest premium screen supplier in North America, provides technical support services and related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, and recently launched its studio operations to produce content for streaming and other entertainment outlets. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in Firefly Systems, Inc., GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), and FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc. (Nasdaq:FGF), (NASDAQ: FGFPP), FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American:FGH), BK Technologies Corp. (NYSE American:BKTI), GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc. (TSX:GFP), FG Merger Corp. (Nasdaq:FGMC), FG Acquisition Corp. (TSX:FGAA), OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

