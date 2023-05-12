High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 11, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Five shareholders holding a total of 26,704,670 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 54.86% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 6, 2023. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.



In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at five with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 6, 2023 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Michael R. Binnion ‎94.995%

‎(25,320,598)‎ ‎5.005%

‎(1,334,072)‎ Simon P. D. Batcup ‎97.245%

‎(25,920,351)‎ ‎2.755%

‎(734,319)‎ Daniel J. Bordessa ‎95.176%

‎(25,368,913)‎ ‎4.824%

‎(1,285,757) Honourable Joe Oliver ‎97.306%

‎(25,936,610)‎ ‎2.694%

‎(718,060)‎ Douglas J. Strong ‎97.673%

‎(26,034,351)‎ ‎2.327%

‎(620,319)‎





Ember W.M. Schmitt, who has been a director of the Corporation since July 2016, did not stand for reelection at this Meeting. High Arctic acknowledges her tireless contributions during her time on the Board and wish her success in her future endeavors.

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, a resolution approving the unallocated units under the Corporation’s performance unit plan, and a resolution approving the unallocated units under the Corporation’s deferred share unit plan.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact: