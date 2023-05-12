Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Size to Surpass US$ 5.64 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new Growth Plus Reports research, the global proton pump inhibitors market is expected to reach US$ 5.64 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 4.20%. The research looks at key tactics, trends and potential, competition, evolving industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and key investment territories.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of GERD will drive market revenue growth.

Bad eating habits, smoking, and obesity will drive demand for proton pump inhibitors.

North America dominates the global proton pump inhibitors market.

Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 5.64 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of GERD and the increasing adoption of innovative medication delivery technologies will drive the revenue growth of the proton pump inhibitors market. Furthermore, factors such as aging, obesity, delayed stomach emptying, smoking habits, and consumption of alcohol, coffee, fatty, and fried foods are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. The growing geriatric population and new product launches will support the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global proton pump inhibitors market from four perspectives: Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Type Segmentation: Based on the drug type, the global proton pump inhibitors market is segmented into omeprazole, esomeprazole, pantoprazole, rabeprazole, dexlansoprazole, and others. The esomeprazole segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is the most commonly used drug for treating GERD, heartburn, and other stomach acid-related conditions.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global proton pump inhibitors market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because of the high demand for PPIs in hospital settings and hospital pharmacies' advantages regarding purchasing power and resources.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global proton pump inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global proton pump inhibitors market with the largest revenue share. A rise in the prevalence of GERD because of unhealthy lifestyles, an upsurge in PPI use, new product launches, rising awareness about the availability of PPIs as an effective treatment option, and growing healthcare expenditure are responsible for the significant revenue share in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant revenue growth in the coming years because of the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcers, growing awareness of PPIs, high healthcare spending, and the availability of generic PPIs.

Competitive Landscape

Some key players operating in the global proton pump inhibitors market are:

· Takeda Pharmaceuticals

· Cadila Pharmaceuticals

· Eli Lilly & Company

· Pfizer Inc.

· Teva Pharmaceuticals

· Janssen Global Services, LLC.

· AstraZeneca Plc

· Bayer AG

· Novo Nordisk A/S

· Cipla Limited

The proton pump inhibitors market is competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

Daewon Pharmaceutical introduced Escorten, one of Korea's first proton-pump inhibitor drugs, in April 2022. It is a 10mg esomeprazole magnesium trihydrate.

TWI Pharmaceuticals USA announced the generic version of Dexilant in the United States in January 2022. It is a dexlansoprazole used to treat GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) heartburn and heal erosive esophagitis. Dexlansoprazole delayed-release 30mg and 60mg capsules are available.

