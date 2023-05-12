Sportradar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar or the “Company”), a leading global technology company focused on enabling next generation engagement in sports by providing business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming conferences in May.



The Company will attend J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at the Westin Copley Place hotel in Boston, MA. Sportradar’s Chief Executive Officer, Carsten Koerl will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 4:30 pm eastern time. Sportradar management will also be available for investor meetings during the conference.

The J.P. Morgan fireside chat will be webcast live on https://investors.sportradar.com . A replay will also be available for 30 days.

Sportradar will also participate in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance hotel on May 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN and host investor meetings.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

