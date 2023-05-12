New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Port Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Port Equipment Market to Reach $46.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Port Equipment estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Diesel segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Port Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- ABB
- American Crane & Equipment
- Anhui Heli
- Baltkran
- Cavotec
- CVS Ferrari
- Famur Famak
- Hyster
- Kalmar
- Konecranes
- Liebherr
- Lonking Holdings Limited
- Mcnally Bharat Engineering
- Prosertek
- Sany
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC)
- Til Limited
- Timars Svets & Smide Ab
- TTS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Port Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Port Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Straddle Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Straddle Carriers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Straddle Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tug
Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Tug Boats by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Tug Boats by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cranes by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Cranes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shiploaders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Shiploaders by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Shiploaders by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mooring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Mooring Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Mooring Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Forklift Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Forklift Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Forklift Trucks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Container Lift Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Container Lift Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Container Lift Trucks
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Container Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Container Handling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Container Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk
Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Bulk Handling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Bulk Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ship
Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Ship Handling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Ship Handling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Port Equipment Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment
Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,
Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and
Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,
Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Port Equipment by Application -
Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug
Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks
and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk
Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment
Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,
Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and
Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,
Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by Equipment
Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats,
Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and
Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Port
Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling,
Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug
Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks
and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk
Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel
and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug
Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks
and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk
Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Port Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel
and Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug
Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks
and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk
Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Application - Container Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Handling, Bulk Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Type - Electric, Diesel and Hybrid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Port Equipment by Type -
Electric, Diesel and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electric, Diesel and
Hybrid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other
Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring
Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container Lift Trucks -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug
Boats, Cranes, Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks
and Container Lift Trucks Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Port Equipment by
Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Straddle Carriers, Other Equipment Types, Tug Boats, Cranes,
Shiploaders, Mooring Systems, Forklift Trucks and Container
Lift Trucks for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Port Equipment by Application - Container Handling, Bulk
Handling, Ship Handling and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Port Equipment Market to Reach $46.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Port Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032598/?utm_source=GNW