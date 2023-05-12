Global Graphite Market Analysis to 2028: Growing Steel Industry Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphite Market: Analysis By Demand, By Supply, By Type, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphite market was valued at US$23.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$37.68 billion by 2028. The graphite market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The graphite is a soft blackish-colored mineral that forms on carbon-rich rock in the form of crystalline flake graphite, finely coarse amorphous graphite, or crystaline lump graphite. It mostly occurs on limestones, schists, and gneisses. The element is used heavily in the industrial space as a lubricant, carbon brushes for electric motors, fire retardants, and steel manufacturing.

The graphite market has historically been driven by industrial demand, but the strong increase and positive outlook for electric vehicle (EV) and battery demand have emerged as a key growth drivers.

Graphite is becoming immensely popular among industries in the current scenario, due to its newfound applications, rising environmental concerns among citizens and governments, etc. China currently produces more than 60% of graphite globally. Importantly, almost all the downstream processing currently has at least one stage in China.

Global Graphite Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting the graphite market is the rising demand for lithium ion batteries in electrical vehicles. Climate change is the biggest concern that the world is facing today which is driving government and organizations around the world to look for alternative fuel resources, graphite is one such mineral which can help the world to achieve net-zero carbon emission. Graphite is used as an anode material in batteries and help in reducing carbon emmissions. The graphite makes up around 95% of the anode weight, with the remainder being silicon or other materials. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as growing steel industry, growth of aerospace industry, increasing demand for carbon fibres, and growth of emerging economies etc.

Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, environmental concerns, challenges from alternative materials, and stringent qualification process etc. The qualification of graphite is a very stringent process which can be a hurdle to its growth, as it is not a metal but a crystalline form of a carbon which can have variations in its structure resulting into various properties.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as increasing demand for spherical graphite, growing demand for natural flake graphite, shift towards value-added products, adoption of sustainable practices, and growing interest in graphite mining investment, etc. Spherical graphite is a form of graphite that has been processed to create small, spherical particles that are used as a key component in the production of lithium-ion batteries. It is an essential material for the anode of the battery, where it serves as a conductive additive and helps to improve the battery's performance, durability, and energy density.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global graphite market, disrupting supply chains, leading to a decline in production and prices. However, the increasing demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace, and steel, as well as the growing emphasis on renewable energy and electric vehicles, is expected to drive demand for graphite.

The pandemic also highlighted the risks of relying heavily on global supply chains and led to a trend towards diversification of production. Stringent environmental regulations and increased investment in research and development are considered as a potential opportunities for the graphite industry in the post-pandemic era.

Competitive Landscape:

The global graphite market is fairly fragmented, but have started consolidating with time with emergence of few big player like GrafTech International Inc. There are several parts of the graphite supply chain including the miners, the processors, and the suppliers of graphite. Syrah resources is coming out to be major player in graphite industry from being miner to processor.

The key players of the graphite market are:

GrafTech Internation Inc.

Syrah Resources

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Talga Group

Resonac (Showa Denko K.K)

AMG Advanced Mettalurgical Group N.V.

SGL Carbon SE

Graphite India Limited

Nippon Carbon Co., Limited

Triton Mineral Limited

Focus Graphite Inc.

Northern Graphite Corporation

Mason Graphite

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $37.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Graphite Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Graphite Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Graphite Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Graphite Market by Type (Synthetic and Natural)

3.1.4 Global Graphite Market by Application (Refractories, Foundries, Batteries, Friction Products and Others)

3.1.5 Global Graphite Market by Region ( Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of World)

3.2 Global Graphite Market: Demand Analysis

3.2.1 Global Graphite Market by Demand: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Graphite Market by Demand

3.2.3 Global Graphite Market Demand by Type

3.3 Global Graphite Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Graphite Market by Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Graphite Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Graphite Market by Demand

3.3.4 Global Natural Graphite Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Natural Graphite Market by Demand

3.4 Global Graphite Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Graphite Market by Application : An Overview

3.4.2 Global Refractories Graphite Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Batteries Graphite Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Foundries Graphite Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Friction Products Graphite Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Others Graphite Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Natural Graphite Market Supply Analysis

5.1 Global Natural Graphite Market: Supply Analysis

5.1.1 Global Natural Graphite Market by Supply: An Overview

5.1.2 Global Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.1.3 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply by Flake Size ( Fines(-100 mesh), Medium (+100 mesh), Large (+80 mesh), Jumbo (+50 mesh))

5.1.4 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply by Region (China, Mozambique, Madagascar, Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Russia, India, Ukraine, Germany and Others)

5.2 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply: Flake Size Analysis

5.2.1 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply By Flake Size: An Overview

5.2.2 Global Fines Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.2.3 Global Medium Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.2.4 Global Large Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.2.5 Global Jumbo Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply: Regional Analysis

5.3.1 Global Natural Graphite Market Supply by Region: An Overview

5.3.2 China Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.3 Mozambique Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.4 Madagascar Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.5 Brazil Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.6 South Korea Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.7 Canada Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.8 Russia Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.9 India Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.10 Ukraine Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.11 Germany Natural Graphite Market by Supply

5.3.12 Other Regions Natural Graphite Market by Supply



6. Impact of COVID-19

6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Graphite Market

6.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Graphite Market



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Increasing Graphite Demand for Lithium Ion Battery

7.1.2 Growing Steel Industry

7.1.3 Growth of Emerging Economies

7.1.4 Growth in Aerospace Industry

7.1.5 Increasing Demand for Carbon Fiber

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Stringent Qualification Process

7.2.2 Environmental Concerns

7.2.3 Competition from Alternative Materials

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Spherical Graphite

7.3.2 Growing Demand for Natural Flake Graphite

7.3.3 Shift towards Value-Added Products

7.3.4 Adoption of Sustainable Practices

7.3.5 Growing Interest in Graphite Mining Investment



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Graphite Market Players: Major Projects Comparison

8.2 Global Graphite Market Players: Graphite Production Comparison

8.3 Global Graphite Market Players: Agreements Comparison

8.4 Global Graphite Market Players: Reserves Comparison

8.5 Global Graphite Market Players: Resources Comparison



9. Company Profiles

