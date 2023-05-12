UAE Biotech Insilico Medicine Offers Disease Modeling and Target Identification Course Using AI

Abu Dhabi, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insilico Medicine, a generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, announced that it is releasing a course on Disease Modeling and Target Identification, available for free. Through seven lectures, the course guides participants through the latest insights in disease modeling and target discovery – critical areas in biomedical research that involve using computational and experimental approaches to gain insights into the causes of diseases and identify potential targets for drug development.

The course uses case studies to illustrate the practical application of the concepts covered. In particular, learners will have the opportunity to explore a demo version of PandaOmics, Insilico Medicine’s generative AI tool for target discovery, which is being developed by a team of scientists at the Insilico Medicine Generative Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Research and Development Center in Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest AI-powered biotechnology research center.

PandaOmics is used by numerous pharmaceutical companies and to develop the 31 pharmaceutical assets advancing in Insilico’s own pipeline – including two drugs for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and COVID-19 currently in clinical trials.

After completing the course, participants will gain: .

in-depth knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in drug target discovery, including the emerging role of AI, achievements, and failures of pharma companies in recent years and the most promising therapeutic areas;

practical skills in identifying and evaluating potential drug targets, including familiarity with several popular tools and resources;

knowledge of the latest trends and emerging topics in target discovery, such as the use of large language models and the evolution of the druggable genome concept;

exposure to several case studies that illustrate the practical application of the concepts covered, and the ability to critically evaluate and compare different target discovery strategies.

The course is geared toward anyone interested in drug discovery, biomedical research, and healthcare innovation, including researchers, scientists, pharmaceutical professionals and students pursuing a degree in molecular biology, chemistry, or related fields who want to see how fundamental science can be applied to the development of novel therapeutics.

“This course aligns with our larger mission to accelerate the discovery and development of new therapeutics by making technological breakthroughs accessible to all scientists, including students, who might be interested in pursuing AI drug discovery,” says Insilico Medicine founder and CEO Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, who is one of the course instructors.

Insilico has supported young researchers in using its platform before. Three high school researchers used PandaOmics to uncover new targets for glioblastoma and aging, the results of which were recently published in the journal Aging. And Insilico has been a supporter of the Youth Longevity Association and annually sponsors young scientists to attend the Aging Research and Drug Discovery conference in Copenhagen, a signature event that Zhavoronkov cofounded.

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, is connecting biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has developed AI platforms that utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and aging-related diseases. In early 2023, the Company opened the Insilico Medicine Generative Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Research and Development Centre in Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest AI-powered biotechnology research center. The R&D hub brings together global talent in artificial intelligence and software development to expand the capabilities of Insilico’s end-to-end AI-driven drug discovery platform, Pharma.AI, explore aging research and sustainable chemistry, and support the digital transformation of healthcare in the region.

