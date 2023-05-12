Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

12 May 2023

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announce allotments on 12 May 2023 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”) pursuant to the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 26 October 2022 as follows:

Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 26,514 66.00p Healthcare Shares 188,388 67.68p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 19 May 2023.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting Shares rights Voting in issue per share rights DSO D Shares 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 53,236,858 860 45,783,697,880 Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 23,555,015 860 20,257,312,900 AIM Shares 2,695,803 1,146 3,089,390,238 Total Voting Rights 75,152,653,322

The Total Voting Rights of the Company shown above and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.