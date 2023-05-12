New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pork Meat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032596/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pork Meat Market to Reach 168.5 Million Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pork Meat estimated at 114.7 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 168.5 Million Tons by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Processed Pork Meat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach 104.9 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fresh Pork Meat segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 31.2 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Pork Meat market in the U.S. is estimated at 31.2 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 35.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- BRF
- Bridgford Foods Corporation
- China Yurun Food Group
- Danish Crown
- Dawn Meats
- JBS S.A.
- Smithfield Foods
- Tönnies
- Triumph Foods
- Tyson Foods Inc.
- Vion Food Group Ltd.
- WH Group
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
