2023 Corporate Goodness Awards Celebrate Innovators in Social Impact

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the winners of its 2023 Corporate Goodness Awards , also known as “The Goodies,” celebrating the inclusive and creative ways brands are making a difference in the world through their giving, volunteering and community investment programs. The 2023 Goodies Awards were presented to the winners on May 11 at the corporate purpose event of the year, Benevity Live! , held May 9-12 in San Diego, California.



The winners were assessed on the bold, innovative, inclusive and creative ways they are making a difference in the world. Those who were selected demonstrated exceptional efforts in engaging their stakeholders in driving true impact and action, delivering on the S and the E in ESG and embedding purpose into their workplace culture and customer connections. This year, Benevity received 114 total nominations from 74 of the world’s most iconic and purpose-driven brands.

“The companies and people who are recognized with Benevity’s Goodies Awards are often unsung heroes who work tirelessly to catalyze social impact year-round in the most inspirational ways,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “The world is a better place because of these companies, people and programs.”

Companies who were selected as Goodies finalists contributed nearly $117 million in donations and $75 million in grants and tracked more than 920,000 volunteer hours through the Benevity platform in 2022.

Benevity’s Goodies Finalists and Winners

The Moonshot Award

The Moonshot Award recognizes the company that has developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and continually optimizes the program to drive greater participation and impact.

Vancouver Airport Authority (WINNER)

American Family Insurance

Hootsuite

LinkedIn

Symetra



The People Power Award

The People Power Award recognizes the company that builds a culture powered by its people and creates significant impact by putting the power of goodness in the hands of employees to address critical issues.

Visa (WINNER)

Blue Shield of California

Ciena

PagerDuty

RBC



The BeCause Award

The BeCause Award recognizes the company that finds unique, successful ways to go beyond community impact to drive change at scale within the charitable sector.

CSAA Insurance Group (WINNER)

American Family Insurance

Apollo Global Management

First Command Financial

Raytheon Technologies



The NewB Award

The NewB Award recognizes new Benevity clients that have created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch.

Toast (WINNER)

Appfire

Gen Digital

Morningstar

Motorola Solutions



The Community Hero Award

The Community Hero Award recognizes the company taking a progressive approach to community investment to create greater impact with its nonprofit partners.

Motorola Solutions (WINNER)

Ciena

NewRez

Spin Master LTD

Stanley Black & Decker



The Buzz Award

The Buzz Award recognizes the company that brings its corporate purpose programs to life through communications and storytelling, working cross-functionally across the organization to promote goodness.

HP Inc. (WINNER)

Appfire

Parkland

Relativity

Workiva



The Bestie Award

The Bestie Award is selected from all finalists and recognizes the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose, driving impact for their nonprofits, communities and employees.

American Family Insurance (WINNER)



Employee Catalyst Award

The Employee Catalyst Award recognizes passionate employees who go beyond their day-to-day job to engage employees and community members in opportunities to do good, helping to fuel a culture of purpose.

Julia Coussens, Senior Information Analyst, CITGO Petroleum Company

Scott Woolcott, Associate Director, Quality & Transformation, Morningstar

The Buffy Award

The Buffy Award celebrates outstanding individuals who exemplify passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space.

Fabian Lopez, Global Head of CSR at Appfire

Noah Salata, Community and Social Impact Advisor at American Family Insurance

