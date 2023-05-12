Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices - Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2022-2032 market estimate and forecast are presented for the publisher's extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/Measurement, Medical, and other Science devices.
The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
- North, Central, and South America (America)
- Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:
- Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
- Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
- Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
The market data for are also segmented by the following colors (type):
- Red
- Green
- Blue
- White
- Multiple Color/Multiple Chip
- UV and Other
Below, are four levels (or "food chain") of LEDs. For the purposes of this study, the publisher quantifies and provides a market forecast for "Level 2"
- Level 1 - The chip or die
- Level 2 - The Packaged LED Chip(s)
- Level 3 - LED module / LED Lamp
- Level 4 - LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting with LED module/lamp)
This report provides the market data by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
The value is determined by multiplying the number of units by the average selling price (ASP). The ASPs are based on the price of the packaged LED at the initial factory level. The value is then based on the end-use application and the end-use region.
Microsoft Excel- Data Base Structure
At each database level, the estimates and forecast for packaged LEDs are built from the bottom up, segmented by color type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the end-user types (applications) that use devices that the LEDs are used in, and arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecasts for each LED color type in each region are in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million), and average selling price.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector
2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast
2.1 Overview
2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
3. Market Research Methodology
4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Tutorial
Addendum
- Excel Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data: ASP ($, each); Quantity (Million); Value ($, Million) for all Regions
- PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures
Companies Mentioned
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
- AP Technologies Ltd
- Applied and Plasma Group, School of Physics, University of Sydney, NSW, Australia
- aprotec GmbH
- Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
- Asahi Kasei Group (Crystal IS)
- Bio-optics and Fiber Optics Laboratory, Institute of Atomic Physics and Spectroscopy, University of Latvia
- Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
- Boston VA - (US) Army's Advanced Medical Technology Initiative
- Burton Medical LLC (Philips Burton)
- Carl Zeiss MicroImaging Inc
- CBRE Group Inc.
- Centre for Optical and Electromagnetic Research - JORCEP China
- CLARITY: Centre for Sensor Web Technologies
- Clemson University
- Commission for Occupational Health and Safety and Standardization (KAN) - Germany
- Cree, Incorporated
- CSIRO Materials Science and Engineering
- DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
- Delos Living LLC
- Department of Bio and Brain Engineering and KAIST Institute for Optical Science and Technology (Korea)
- Department of Electro-Optical Engineering, National Taipei University of Technology
- Division of Electron Microscopic Research, Korea Basic Science Institute
- Division of Physical Metrology, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (Korea)
- Electronics Maker (Magazine)
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- Firefly Institute, Culture and Tourism Division (Korea)
- FISO Technologies Inc.
- GE Medical
- Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)
- Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) - Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Institute of Microelectronics - Singapore
- Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences (China)
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
- International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Key Laboratory of Marine Chemistry Theory and Technology-Ocean University of China
- Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
- LED News
- LEDtronics, Incorporated
- LG Innotek
- Lighting Research Center (LRC)
- Lighting Science (Rhode Island, USA)
- Luminus Devices, Incorporated
- LumiThera Inc.
- Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama
- Mayo Clinic
- Medical Illumination International
- Medtronic
- MedX Health
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Murata
- Nagoya University (Japan)
- NASA - Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
- NASA - Johnson Space Center
- National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) - (US) National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences (USA)
- National Institute of Health (NIH) - National Eye Institute (NEI)
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Instruments Corporation
- National Science Foundation (United States)
- Nichia Corporation
- Nikkiso Giken Co., Ltd.
- Nitride Semiconductors Company Limited
- Ocean Optics, Incorporated
- Optrand Incorporated
- OSRAM Innovation
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- Philips
- Photomedex
- ProPhotonix
- Regiolux GmbH
- S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG
- Samsung / Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- SCHOTT AG Lighting and Imaging
- Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi)
- Shine Technologies Ltd - Shine
- STERIS plc.
- Striker
- Surgiris
- Tecco Group Ltd
- Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute
- U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL)
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (National Center for PTSD)
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams (Navy SEALs)
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois - Center for Microanalysis of Materials
- University of Twente VU - Amsterdam
- US Department of Energy
- US National Library of Medicine
- US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
- Vielight
- World Health Organization (WHO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ik6jo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.