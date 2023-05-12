New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032594/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) estimated at US$968.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. Food Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$665.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $263.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR
The Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$448.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Anhui Wanwei Group
- Astrra Chemicals
- Chang Chun Group.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
- Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd.
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Nippon Gohsei UK
- OCI Company Ltd.
- Polychem Limited
- Polysciences Inc.
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- SNP Inc.
- The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Food Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Paper
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: India Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: India 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by
End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Polyvinyl
Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Food Packaging, Paper, Construction,
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper,
Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Africa Historic Review for Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
by End-Use - Food Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Alcohol
(PVA) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food
Packaging, Paper, Construction, Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
