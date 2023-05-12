SuiFusion is ready to take the DeFi world by storm with the upcoming Initial Dex Offering (IDO)

Jl. Manglid, Indonesia, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuiFusion , the first and top aggregator DEX on SUI, is set to revolutionize the DeFi world with its cutting-edge advancements. As gearing up for the next phase of the journey, its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) is now underway with a smooth start.

SuiFusion is a one-stop DeFi Dapp designed to provide a seamless trading experience by sourcing liquidity from multiple DEXs and presenting it on a single platform. This not only improves the efficiency of trading but also ensures that traders get the best possible prices by accessing a wider range of liquidity pools.





SuiFusion recognizes that the current blockchain ecosystem is fragmented, with different assets being held on different blockchains. As such, the platform integrates a bridge function that enables users to trade assets across different blockchains. This ensures that traders have access to a wider variety of assets and that asset liquidity is maximized across the blockchain spectrum.

The back-end technology powering SuiFusion has been designed to prioritize security, speed, and transparency, ensuring that users have a high-quality trading experience with peace of mind. SuiFusion also places emphasis on creating a user-friendly interface that can be easily navigated by users of all levels.

"We are excited to bring our vision to life with the launch of our IDO," said the CEO of SuiFusion. "Our platform offers a cohesive and user-friendly experience, delivering the full benefit of DeFi in one place. Our team is highly committed to providing our users with the best trading experience they could ask for."

Within a short time of its emergence, SuiFusion has attracted widespread attention and secured its place at the top of potential projects built on the Sui Ecosystem. The platform's full functions are already in place and ready for launch. The Liquidity and Fusion Swap features have already launched, with trading volumes reaching 200,000 after only 24 hours.

To ensure the highest level of security and reliability, SuiFusion underwent an audit and KYC conducted by TechRight, an audit firm experienced in auditing smart contracts written in Move language. The smart contract and $SUF tokens have been fully verified and are accessible to anyone, ensuring complete transparency and accountability.

$SUF, SuiFusion's native token, has a maximum supply of 50,000,000 tokens and serves as a utility and governance token. It can be used for various purposes, including medium of exchange, settlement, and accumulation, as well as staking and farming, with over 26% of the total supply allocated for these purposes. By holding $SUF, users have the privilege of participating in SuiFusion's governance, where they can directly influence the platform's development and decision-making processes. Furthermore, $SUF will be used to pay for cross-chain bridge fees and lending/ borrowing fees.

SuiFusion's Seed Round was a resounding success, with 80,000 $SUI raised from major communities on the SUI Network. This investment is solid proof of the current influence and potential of the project. The ongoing IDO has already reached its hardcap of 800,000 $SUI, and contributions are still pouring in rapidly, demonstrating strong interest in the project. For more information on SuiFusion, visit their website or join their social media community.

About SuiFusion

SuiFusion is a top-tier aggregator DEX on SUI, offering a seamless trading experience by sourcing liquidity from multiple DEXs and presenting it on a single platform. SuiFusion is a one-stop DeFi Dapp designed to bring the full benefits of DeFi to one platform. SuiFusion offers a range of use-cases for its native token, $SUF, including staking, farming, governance, cross-chain bridge fees, and lending & borrowing fees.

