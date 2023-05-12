The First National Bank of Long Island Names New Senior Vice President and Middle Market Team Leader

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Long Island, the subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), announced today that Kenneth Ruland has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Middle Market Team Leader. Ken joined the Bank in 2019 as a Middle Market Relationship Manager. In his new role, Ken contributes to middle-market business development, engaging a team to identify, understand and prioritize clients' financial needs.



Christopher Hilton, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, said, "Ken is a significant contributor to growing our Middle Market business across our footprint. His continued success supports our corporate strategies."

The First National Bank of Long Island is a local bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its online presence and branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First. Go Far.®” communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation, visit fnbli.com.

To connect with the Lending team, call (516) 671-4900 or visit https://www.fnbli.com/commercial-lending-team.

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Genoino, First VP

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7272