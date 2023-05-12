Global Paving Stone Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $86.7 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.9%

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paving Stone Market by Paving Material, Application, End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paving stone market is envisioned to garner $86.7 billion by 2031, growing from $40.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Thomas Armstrong Group

Marshalls.co.uk

NGM Blocks

Pavestone UK Ltd

Masonary Products, LLC

ARO Granite Industries Ltd.

Unilock

Polycor Inc.

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

Marshalls plc

Arvicon International

Aro granite industries ltd.

Paving stones are utilized in both residential and non-residential construction due to their special qualities, high rigidity, superior surface quality, high resistance to extreme temperatures, and creep resistance in demanding higher & hazardous situations. There are numerous shapes for paving stones.

During the forecast period, a greater emphasis on aesthetic is predicted to increase the use of paving stone. Paving stones are considered in the construction community as significant elements that contribute to enhancing the style or appearance of an existing landscape.

Due to the rising demand for single-family homes and multi-family homes as well as the accessibility of financing, residential construction activities have been increasing over the past several years. A significant portion of the paving stone originates from non-residential construction projects including universities, shopping centers, and office buildings.



The high cost of paving stone is restricting the market growth. Construction costs for a paving stone driveway will most likely be substantial due to the high cost of the materials and lack of skilled labor. Additionally, it takes skilled craftsmen to create excellent designs with stone as well as the stone material.



There is an increase in the demand for paving materials from the construction industry due to population growth and rapid urbanization. Because of increased marketing by manufacturers, customers are becoming more aware of the advantages of using paving materials like asphalt, concrete, and brick. The paving stone market will benefit from rising investments in infrastructure development projects in growing economies all over the world. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of technological developments in the production of paving materials that offer improved performance, durability, and aesthetics.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the paving stone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing paving stone market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the paving stone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global paving stone market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Driveway

Walkway

Patio

Pool Decks

Garden

Others

By Paving Material

Concrete Pavers

Natural Stone Pavers

Natural Stone Pavers

Granite

Marble

Limestone

Slate

Sandstone

Others

Clay Brick Pavers

By End-use

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnyvt1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.