Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market to Cross USD 4.66 Billion by 2030 owing to Growing Popularity of Welding Automation and Increase in Infrastructure Development | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market was assessed at USD 3.05 billion in 2022, and it is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.43% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, eventually reaching a value of USD 4.66 billion.

Market Overview

Welding gas and shielding gas are essential components used in various welding processes. These gases help to protect the weld area from atmospheric contamination, such as oxygen and nitrogen, which can lead to poor weld quality and porosity. The primary function of welding gas is to shield the weld pool from the surrounding air, which could cause the weld to become porous, brittle, or weak.

Market Analysis

One of the key trends gaining popularity in the welding gas/shielding gas market is the development of advanced welding processes. These processes use cutting-edge technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of welding. For instance, some companies have developed laser welding processes that use high-energy laser beams to melt and join metal parts, resulting in stronger and more precise welds. Another area of focus is the development of advanced shielding gases. Shielding gases are used to protect the weld pool from atmospheric contamination, which can lead to defects and weak welds. New types of shielding gases have been developed with improved properties, such as better arc stability and reduced spatter, leading to higher-quality welds.

Get a Sample Report of Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1148

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major key players in these markets are Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Iceblick Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, Praxair Inc., Southern Industrial Gas, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Linde Group & More

Impact of Recession on Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Industry

A recession can have a significant impact on the welding gas/shielding gas market. While a decline in manufacturing activity may lead to a decrease in demand for these gases, there are also opportunities for growth during challenging economic times. The welding gas market must adapt to these challenges to remain profitable and relevant in a changing economic landscape.

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.05 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 4.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.43% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Argon, Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Others)

• By End User (Metal Manufacturing, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Others)

• By Application (Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Others (Oxy-Acetylene Welding) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The North American welding gas/shielding gas market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing demand for welding gas from various industries, such as automotive, construction, and aerospace. The region is home to some of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, including General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. These companies use welding gas extensively in their production processes, driving the demand for welding gas in the region. Additionally, the construction industry in North America is also a significant consumer of welding gas. The region has a large infrastructure development program, which includes the construction of roads, bridges, and other public works. Welding gas is used extensively in these projects, further boosting the demand for welding gas in the region.

Do you have any specific queries related to Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market study? Ask Your Query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1148

Key Takeaway from Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Study

The metal manufacturing segment is expected to be a key driver of growth in the market in the coming years. As demand for high-quality, sustainable products continues to grow, manufacturers will rely on welding gas and shielding gas suppliers to provide reliable and innovative solutions that meet their needs.

The gas metal arc welding is expected to dominate the market due to its versatility, speed, and ability to produce high-quality welds. This process is ideal for a wide range of welding applications and is well-suited for high-volume production environments.

Recent Developments Related to Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market

Meritus , a leading distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies, announced the acquisition of MagneGas Welding Supply, a provider of specialty gases and welding products. This acquisition will strengthen Meritus' position in the industry and expand its product offerings to better serve its customers.

, a leading distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies, announced the acquisition of MagneGas Welding Supply, a provider of specialty gases and welding products. This acquisition will strengthen Meritus' position in the industry and expand its product offerings to better serve its customers. F&M Mafco, a leading supplier of industrial tools and equipment, has recently sold its industrial gas division to American Welding & Gas (AWG). F&M Mafco's industrial gas division has been a key player in the industrial gas market for many years, providing a wide range of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, helium, and argon to various industries.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Segmentation, by End-user

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1148

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.