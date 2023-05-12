Telos Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ASHBURN, Va., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, chairman and chief executive officer, and Mark Bendza, executive vice president and chief financial officer will host investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference

Date: May 18, 2023

Location: Virtual

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 24 - 25, 2023

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

