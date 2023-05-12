Global Anti-Aging Market Size is Projected to Grow $120.23 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% - Report By Zion Market Research

Washington, DC, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Anti-Aging Market By Age Geographic (Baby Boomer, Generation X, And Generation Y), Product (Botox, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Mark Products, And Others), By Services (Anti-Pigmentation Therapy, Anti-Adult Acne Therapy, And Breast Augmentation), By Device (Microdermabrasion, Laser Aesthetics, Anti-Cellulite Treatment, And Anti-Aging Radio Frequency Devices), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Aging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 66.7 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 120.23 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Anti-Aging? How big is the Anti-Aging Industry?

Report Overview:

The ageing of the skin is a complicated biological process that is affected by a number of elements, both endogenous and exogenous, which are considered to be intrinsic and exogenous, respectively. Age, prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), pollution, lifestyle-related factors (smoking, restricted sleep, diet & nutrition, harsh soaps, stress & depression), and repetitive facial expressions are some of the reasons that might contribute to the development of this condition.

Wrinkles and fine lines are the most obvious indications of ageing skin that most people notice. Moisturisers, antioxidants, and biologically active products are the three categories that fall under the umbrella of anti-aging cosmetics. Each of these categories can be broken down further into subcategories. Cosmetological care (daily skin care, sun protection, aesthetic noninvasive procedures), topical agents (antioxidants, cell regulators), and invasive procedures (chemical peelings, visible light devices, intense pulsed light, radiofrequency, injectable skin biostimulation, and rejuvenation) are some of the anti-aging treatments that are available. Other methods include daily skin care, sun protection, and aesthetic noninvasive procedures.

Global Anti-Aging Market: Growth Factors

Anti-aging refers to any products, procedures, or practices that aim to slow down, prevent, or reverse the signs of aging. The goal of anti-aging is to help individuals maintain a youthful appearance and feel healthy and vibrant as they age. Anti-aging techniques can range from simple lifestyle changes such as eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, to more advanced treatments such as cosmetic surgery and stem cell therapy. As the population ages, the demand for anti-aging products and procedures continues to grow.

The global anti-aging market is predicted to surge exponentially due to the increasing demand for products and procedures that help people maintain a youthful appearance and feel healthy as they age. This demand is fueled by a growing aging population and increased awareness of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the market also presents numerous opportunities for growth, including the development of new and innovative products and procedures, and the expansion of the market to include younger age groups. However, the anti-aging industry faces challenges such as lack of regulation & standardization, high costs, and the complexity of the aging process itself. Despite these challenges, the anti-aging market remains a thriving industry as people continue to seek ways to look and feel their best at every age.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 66.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 120.23 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Allergan plc, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Olay (P&G), Avon Products Inc., Clarins SA, Coty Inc., Kao Corporation, Natura & Co., Lumenis Ltd., Alma Lasers Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Photomedex Inc., Cynosure Inc., and Solta Medical Inc. among others. Key Segment By Age Geographic, By Product, By Services, By Devices, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Anti-Aging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-aging market is segmented based on age geographic, product, services, device, and region.

Based on age geographic, the market is bifurcated into baby boomers, generation X, and generation Y. The generation X segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Generation X, typically defined as individuals born between the mid-1960s and early 1980s, is now reaching middle age and becoming increasingly interested in products and procedures that can help them maintain a youthful appearance and feel healthy as they age. As this segment continues to age, the demand for anti-aging products and procedures is expected to grow, creating opportunities for companies to develop and market innovative solutions to meet their needs.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Botox, anti-wrinkle products, anti-stretch mark products, and others. The anti-wrinkle segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Anti-wrinkle products include creams, serums, and masks that are designed to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The growth of this segment is being driven by increased consumer demand for non-invasive and affordable solutions to combat the signs of aging. In addition, advancements in technology have allowed for the development of more effective anti-wrinkle products, such as those containing retinol, hyaluronic acid, and collagen.

Based on services, the anti-aging industry is bifurcated into anti-pigmentation therapy, anti-adult acne therapy, and breast augmentation.

Based on device, the market is segmented into microdermabrasion, laser aesthetics, anti-cellulite treatment, and anti-aging radio frequency devices. The microdermabrasion segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The microdermabrasion segment of the anti-aging market is experiencing growth due to its effectiveness in improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive procedure that uses a device to exfoliate the outermost layer of skin, stimulating cell turnover, and collagen production.

The growth of this segment is being driven by increasing consumer interest in non-surgical anti-aging solutions that are both effective and affordable. In addition, advancements in technology have allowed for the development of more advanced microdermabrasion devices that provide better results and are more comfortable for patients.

The global Anti-Aging market is segmented as follows:

By Age Geographic

Baby Boomer

Generation X

Generation Y

By Product

Botox

Anti-Wrinkle Products

Anti-Stretch Mark Products

Others

By Services

Anti-Pigmentation Therapy

Anti-Adult Acne Therapy

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Chemical Peel

Hair Restoration Treatment

Others

By Devices

Microdermabrasion

Laser Aesthetics,

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

Anti-Aging Radio Frequency Devices

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Anti-Aging market include -

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan plc

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Olay (P&G)

Avon Products Inc.

Clarins SA

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Natura & Co.

Lumenis Ltd.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Photomedex Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

and Solta Medical Inc.

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Anti-Aging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Anti-Aging market size was valued at around US$ 66.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 120.23 billion by 2030.

The global anti-aging market is predicted to surge rapidly due to the increasing aging population, the desire for a youthful appearance, and advancements in technology & product innovation.

Based on age geographic, the generation X segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on products, the anti-wrinkle products segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Age Geographic, By Product, By Services, By Devices, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest anti-aging market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. The anti-aging market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including an aging population, increased consumer awareness of the benefits of anti-aging products & procedures, and a growing demand for non-invasive solutions.

The growth of the market in North America is being driven by the United States, which has the highest demand for anti-aging products and procedures in the region. The market is also benefiting from the presence of key players in the region, who are investing in research and development to develop innovative anti-aging solutions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2021, L'Oréal announced the launch of a new skin analysis tool called Skin Consulting. The tool uses artificial intelligence to analyze the user's skin and provide personalized recommendations for skincare products and routines. This technology represents a major step forward in the development of personalized anti-aging solutions.

In December 2020, Allergan announced the FDA approval of its Juvéderm Voluma XC injectable gel for the chin. This product is designed to add volume to the chin and jawline, addressing concerns associated with aging in this area. This approval expands Allergan's product offerings in the anti-aging market and provides consumers with a non-surgical alternative for addressing the signs of aging in the lower face.

