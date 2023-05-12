Global AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market Report 2023: Sector is Estimated to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.1%

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market by Type, Application, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the ac-dc power supply adapter market was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The AC-DC Power Supply Adapter Market is likely to experience a significant growth rate of 8.1% from 2022-2031 owing to increasing market demand from consumer electronics sector.



The AC-DC power supply adapter is an electronic device designed to convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). Typically, an electrical outlet serves as the AC power source, which is subsequently converted to DC via the converter. Then, electrical devices like computers, cellphones, and other devices are powered by the DC output.

A rectifier circuit, an inductor or transformer, and a regulator circuit are common components of AC-DC adapters. A smooth DC voltage is created by filtering the pulsed DC waveform created by the rectifier circuit using an inductor or transformer. The output voltage and current in power adapters are controlled by the regulator circuit, ensuring a steady and reliable power supply for the powered device.



Key factors driving the growth of the AC-DC power supply adapter market include the advancements in consumer electronics, medical, and automotive sectors paired with technologically advanced AC-DC power supply as an alternative to conventional electric. The surge in technological advancement in smart infrastructure solutions across the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive sector, coupled with the emergence of the development of 5G network technology is set to propel the adoption of power adapter-based advanced electronics devices.

Further, the rise in disposable income paired with the high adoption of in-home entertainment solutions such as digital TV, mini printing machine, Mini scanner, music systems, home theaters, CCTV camera systems, and others is significantly contributing towards the growth of advanced power adapter solutions in consumer electronics. Further, technologically advanced AC/DC power supplies may be used as an alternative to conventional electric loads in certain applications.

These power supplies are typically more efficient and reliable than traditional power supplies, and they may be able to operate at lower voltages while still delivering high levels of performance. This can make them well-suited for use in a variety of applications, such as portable electronic devices, industrial equipment, and medical devices.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. The advent of digital transformation and automation has had an impact on the AC-DC power supply adapter industry. One of the main ways in which digital transformation and automation have impacted AC/DC power supply adapters is by increasing the demand for energy-efficient and reliable power supplies.

As more devices and systems are connected to the Internet and automated, there is a need for power supplies that are able to deliver high levels of performance while also being energy efficient. In addition, the rise of digital transformation and automation has led to the development of new technologies and innovations in the AC/DC power supply adapter industry.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ac-dc power supply adapter market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ac-dc power supply adapter market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ac-dc power supply adapter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ac-dc power supply adapter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

