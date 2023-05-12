Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is Expected to Reach $135 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing industry is expected to witness notable advancements and improvements. Rotator cuff injuries are a common orthopedic condition that can cause pain, limited mobility, and functional impairment. However, advancements in medical technology, surgical techniques, and rehabilitation approaches are set to enhance patient outcomes and recovery. Minimally invasive surgical procedures, such as arthroscopic techniques, will continue to gain prominence, allowing for smaller incisions, reduced tissue damage, and faster recovery times. Additionally, regenerative medicine approaches, including stem cell therapy and tissue engineering, hold promise for promoting tissue healing and regeneration in the damaged rotator cuff. Moreover, the integration of advanced imaging techniques, such as ultrasound and MRI, will facilitate more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Furthermore, personalized rehabilitation programs, incorporating innovative exercises, modalities, and digital health technologies, will help optimize recovery and functional restoration. Overall, these advancements in the Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing industry will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced recovery times, and enhanced quality of life for individuals suffering from rotator cuff injuries.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $100 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $135 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the veterinary AST market can be attributed to growing threat of antimicrobial resistance due to the overuse of antibiotics, rising demand for animal-derived products, growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, rising demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practitioners & their rising income levels in developed economies. On the other hand, the high cost of automated veterinary AST systems and rising pet care costs are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent. The rising focus on veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing in emerging markets due to supportive government initiatives and awareness initiatives for antimicrobial resistance and control offer significant growth opportunities for the market players.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $100 million Estimated Value by 2026 $135 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Animal Type, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising focus on veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing in emerging markets due to supportive government initiatives Key Market Drivers Growing threat of antimicrobial resistance due to overuse of antibiotics

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is consolidated at the top, with a major number of leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are BioMérieux (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Synbiosis (UK), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), and HiMedia Laboratories (India) are the leading players in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Condalab (Spain), FASTinov (Portugal), Hardy Diagnostics (US), Bioguard Corporation (Taiwan), and SSI Diagnostica A/S (Denmark) are the other prominent players in the market. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into high growth emerging markets and strengthening their competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence.

Based on products, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disks & plates, culture media, accessories & consumables, and automated AST instruments. In 2020, the disks & plates segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high utilization of antimicrobial susceptibility tests for the disk diffusion method and the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in food-producing and companion animals.

Based on animal type, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the high use of antibiotics in food-producing animals, increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistance, increasing demand for meat and dairy products, rising animal healthcare expenditure in developed countries, and the increasing incidence of disease outbreaks in food-producing animals. This segment is further categorized into cattle, pigs, poultry, and other food-producing animals. Companion animals are further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals.

Based on end users, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary research institutes and universities, and other end users. Veterinary reference laboratories accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of samples received for AST in reference laboratories from small and large animal practices. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period (2021–2026).

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The US accounted for the largest share of the North American veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in North America is characterized by the increasing population of companion and food-producing animals, rising meat and dairy product consumption, the availability of technologically advanced veterinary reference laboratories, strict guidelines for usage of antimicrobials, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and growth in pet insurance coverage.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bruker Corporation (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Bioguard Corporation (Taiwan), SSI Diagnostica A/S (Denmark), Condalab (Spain), FASTinov SA (Portugal), Synbiosis (UK), Hardy Diagnostics (US), and Liofilchem Srl (Italy).

Hypothetic Challenges of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market in Near Future:

Emerging Resistance: One of the key challenges in veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is the emergence of antimicrobial resistance in animals. With the widespread use of antibiotics in veterinary medicine, there is a growing concern about the development and spread of resistance among various pathogens. This poses challenges in accurately determining the susceptibility of bacteria to specific antibiotics and choosing appropriate treatment options. Addressing emerging resistance requires ongoing surveillance, research, and the development of new antimicrobial agents.

Test Standardization: The standardization of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods across different laboratories and regions can be a challenge. Consistent and reliable testing protocols are crucial to ensure accurate and comparable results. Harmonization of testing methodologies, interpretation criteria, and quality control measures is essential to maintain the integrity and reliability of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing results. Efforts to establish and enforce standardized guidelines should be made to enhance the consistency and reliability of test outcomes.

Data Interpretation and Clinical Decision-making: Interpreting antimicrobial susceptibility test results and translating them into effective treatment decisions can be complex. Veterinarians need to consider various factors such as the specific pathogen, site of infection, host factors, and local resistance patterns to make informed treatment choices. The challenge lies in efficiently analyzing the vast amount of data generated by susceptibility testing and translating it into actionable treatment plans. Enhanced decision-support tools, data analytics, and integration with electronic medical record systems could help streamline this process and improve clinical decision-making.

Access and Affordability: Another challenge is ensuring access to veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing for all animal healthcare providers, particularly in regions with limited resources. Access to reliable testing facilities, trained personnel, and affordable testing methods can be a barrier, especially in rural or remote areas. Efforts should be made to expand testing capabilities and make them more accessible and affordable to veterinary professionals worldwide, ensuring optimal antimicrobial stewardship and effective treatment outcomes.

Addressing these hypothetical challenges requires collaboration between researchers, veterinarians, regulatory bodies, and industry stakeholders. Continued investment in research, surveillance programs, innovation, and education will be key to overcoming these challenges and ensuring the effective use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing in veterinary medicine.

Top 3 Use Cases of Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

Diagnosis and Treatment Guidance: Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is crucial for diagnosing bacterial infections in animals and guiding appropriate treatment decisions. By testing the susceptibility of bacteria to various antibiotics, veterinarians can identify the most effective treatment options. This enables targeted therapy, minimizing the unnecessary use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and reducing the risk of antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing helps veterinarians choose the most appropriate antimicrobial agent, dosage, and treatment duration, improving the overall efficacy of treatment.

Monitoring Antimicrobial Resistance: Antimicrobial susceptibility testing plays a vital role in monitoring the prevalence and patterns of antimicrobial resistance in veterinary medicine. By testing bacteria isolated from animals, researchers and healthcare professionals can identify emerging resistance trends, track changes in resistance patterns over time, and understand the spread of resistance within animal populations. This information is crucial for developing strategies to combat antimicrobial resistance, implementing effective antimicrobial stewardship programs, and promoting responsible use of antibiotics in veterinary practice.

Epidemiological Surveillance: Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing contributes to the surveillance of infectious diseases in animal populations. By analyzing the susceptibility patterns of bacterial pathogens, researchers can identify outbreaks, track the spread of infectious agents, and understand the epidemiology of diseases. This information helps in implementing targeted control measures, such as isolation and biosecurity protocols, and developing preventive strategies. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is an important tool in understanding the dynamics of infectious diseases and managing disease outbreaks in veterinary settings.

These use cases highlight the critical role of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing in guiding treatment decisions, monitoring resistance trends, and conducting epidemiological surveillance. By leveraging the insights provided by susceptibility testing, veterinarians and researchers can make informed decisions to improve animal health, promote antimicrobial stewardship, and protect both animal and human populations from the threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) announced collaboration with Fleming Fund Aid Program to help low- and middle-income countries tackle AMR and increase awareness about AST.

In 2019, Synbiosis (UK) launched AutoCol, an automated colony counter system.

In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launche AST Plates Zactran to detect respiratory diseases in cattle.

In 2017, Bruker Corporation (US) accquired Merlin Diagnostika to add selected antibiotic resistance and susceptibility testing products to its MALDI Biotyper Microbial Identification Platform.

