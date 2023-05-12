KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 12 May 2023 at 4.30 pm EEST
KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Karttunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31597/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4617 Unit price: 1.09 EUR
(2): Volume: 4 Unit price: 1.092 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 1.092 EUR
(4): Volume: 142 Unit price: 1.092 EUR
(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 8747 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 10532 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 15643 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 1.09877 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
