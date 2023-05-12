Finnish English

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 12 May 2023 at 4.30 pm EEST

KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Karttunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KH Group Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31597/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4617 Unit price: 1.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 4 Unit price: 1.092 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 1.092 EUR

(4): Volume: 142 Unit price: 1.092 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 8747 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 10532 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 15643 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 1.09877 EUR

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.