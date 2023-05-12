Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Report 2023: Surge in Awareness About Orthodontics Products Drives Growth

Dublin, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product, Age Group, End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global invisible orthodontics market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $34.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Invisible orthodontics refers to a type of dental treatment that uses clear or nearly invisible aligners instead of traditional metal braces to straighten teeth. The products are usually of three types - clear aligners, clear braces and lingual braces. Clear aligners typically involve a series of aligners that are worn for two weeks each and then replaced with a new set until the desired result is achieved.

Unlike metal braces, which are fixed in place and can only be adjusted by a dentist or orthodontist, invisible orthodontics allows for more control over the treatment process. Clear braces are a type of dental braces that are similar to traditional metal braces, but with clear or tooth-colored clear brackets instead of metal ones making them less noticeable than metal braces.

Lingual braces, involves placing the brackets and wires of the braces on the inside (tongue-side) of the teeth, rather than on the front. This makes them almost invisible when smiling or talking, making them a popular alternative to traditional metal braces or clear braces for people who are concerned about the appearance of their braces.



Surge in awareness about orthodontics products which does not compromise in visual aesthetics, increase in dental aesthetics spending, technological advancements, and rise in adoption of clear braces among adults drive the growth of the invisible orthodontics market.

In addition, surge in awareness of the benefits of clear aligners as an alternative to traditional braces is a major factor driving the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. People are becoming conscious of their appearance and are seeking treatment options that are less noticeable and more aesthetically pleasing. The increase in spending on dental aesthetics is driving demand for invisible orthodontics.

People are investing majorly in their dental health and appearance, which has led to the growth of the market for clear aligners. The development of new and advanced materials for clear aligners and the use of computer-aided design and manufacturing have made invisible orthodontics more accessible and affordable. Along with that adults are increasingly seeking treatment options that are less noticeable and more discreet than traditional braces.



However, factor such as high cost of invisible orthodontics treatment and side effects associated with clear braces and clear lingual braces such as pain and discomfort, difficulty in eating, speech difficulties and Irritation and soreness might restrain the growth of the invisible orthodontics market.



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the invisible orthodontics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing invisible orthodontics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the invisible orthodontics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global invisible orthodontics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

